Gospel star Earnest Pugh continues to inspire with new song ‘Keep Hope Alive’

Gospel hitmaker Earnest Pugh chats with Derrick Shore and Cathy Hernandez about his support for veterans in Houston and his emotional new song ‘Keep Hope Alive’ and its timely message for Black History Month.

Pugh, who moved to H-town in 2012 is the current worship leader at The Church Without Walls in Houston.

He is known for his 2009 tune ‘Rain on Us’ and songs like ‘I Need Your Glory ‘ and ‘God Wants To Heal You, which went to number one on the Billboard Gospel charts.

“‘Keep Hope Alive,’ is a heart-and-spirit stirring anthem connecting the struggles of African-Americans today with the triumphs of the Civil Rights movement,” said Pugh about the song which will be part of the upcoming The Very Best of Earnest Pugh album which will feature his biggest hits as well as two new tracks featuring Zacardi Cortez and Nakitta Foxx respectively.

‘Keep Hope Alive’ is available now on all streaming platforms.

To connect with the artist, click here.