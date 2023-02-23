The roller rink is back for Houstonians to skate downtown at Discovery Green

The roller rink at Discovery Green is back and is available for Houstonians to out and skate through March 17th. ‘The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green’ has all new flooring with a rubber subfloor, making it sturdier and smoother, plus the bright colors are perfect for photos! Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Frankie Ortega (Discovery Green) and Brandi Myasia (owner of Daisies & Pancakes) all about downtown Houston’s only outdoor roller rink.

HOUSTON – Ok so maybe ICE skating wasn’t for you, but what about ROLLER skating??

The roller rink at Discovery Green is back and is available for Houstonians to out and skate through March 17th.

‘The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green’ has all new flooring with a rubber subfloor, making it sturdier and smoother, plus the bright colors are perfect for photos!

Ticket purchases help support Discovery Green’s programming and maintenance.

The hours of operation for the rink are as follows:

Mondays: 5 – 10 pm

Tuesdays: 5 – 10 pm

Wednesdays: 5 – 10 pm

Thursdays: 5 – 10 pm

Fridays: 5 – 11 pm

Saturdays and HISD holidays*: 11 am –11 pm

Sundays: 11 am – 8 pm

Non-motorized wheelchairs are welcome.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Frankie Ortega (Discovery Green) Brandi Myasia Roots (owner of Daisies & Pancakes) and Rishod (lead skate instructor at The Lab) all about downtown Houston’s only outdoor roller rink.