3 Holiday hair looks with celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine

HOUSTON – Joseph Maine is a talented celebrity hairstylist known for working with big Hollywood stars such as Kate McKinnon and Katie Holmes.

And the Houston native has also won a fanbase on social media for posting helpful tutorials on all things hair!

He joined us in-studio with 3 effortless looks for your holiday season events.

Holiday hair looks from celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

LOOK # 1:

A glamourous classic style using a straightener to curl called Sunny Styler by Trademark Beauty.

LOOK # 2:

A bouncy voluminous style using a popular hair product called Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer.

LOOK # 3

A 90′s style updo that only needs bobby pins.

Watch the video above to see how easily Joseph created these looks.

And if you want to get some of the hair products and iron Joseph featured in this video, there are some promo codes available!

Now through December 26, 2022, you can use promo code “Houston25″ at ShopTrademarkBeauty.com to get 25% off sitewide.

And now through December 23 at 1:30 pm CT, use promo code “Houston25″ at ColorWowHair.com to get 25% off the XL and Extra volumizer which are the products he used on today’s show.

