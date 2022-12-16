Holiday cocktails to WOW your guests

HOUSTON – Courtney Redmon, Captain of Superica Houston, is in the HL kitchen today! She’s mixing up some holiday cocktails to knock the socks off your guests!

The first cocktail is the ‘Christmas Cactus,’ you will need:

· 1 oz. El Jimador Blanco tequila

· ½ oz. Fruitlab hibiscus liqueur

· 1 oz. Rosemary syrup

· ½ oz. Dolin blanc

· ½ oz. Lemon juice

Combine all in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Pour into rocks glass and fill with ice. For the rosemary syrup, combine two cups of sugar with two cups boiling water and stir until sugar is dissolved. Steep 3 rosemary sprigs in the syrup for at least 10 minutes while syrup cools. Remove sprigs before storing.

The next holiday cocktail is the ‘Poinsettia,’ here’s what you’ll need:

· 1 oz. Cranberry juice

· ½ oz. Cointreau

· 4 oz. Poema Cava Brut

Build in a wine glass and top with bubbles and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

For the ‘Pomegranate Margarita’ the ingredients are:

· Reposado tequila

· Pama

· Triple sec

· Lime

In ‘Santa’s Sangria’ you will need:

· Spiced red wine

· Brandy

· Marinated fruit

Watch the video above for the full demonstration on how to make these holiday drinks!