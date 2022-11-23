2 festive cocktails for your Thanksgiving celebration

HOUSTON – If you’re in need of cocktail ideas for your thanksgiving table, we’re here to help.

Adrienne Feinberg, a master mixologist with over 12 years of beverage and bartending experience in the Houston area, stopped by Houston Life with 2 easy recipes you’ll be grateful for!

Marseillan 75

1 ½ oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry

¾ oz St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur

½ oz lemon juice

¼ oz simple syrup

1 dash absinthe

2 oz apple cider

Method: Short shake, strain into glass with ice, and top with cider

Garnish: Nutmeg and apple slices

French Cobbler

2 ½ oz Noilly Prat Original Dry

¾ oz blood orange juice

¼ oz lemon

¼ oz demerara syrup (2:1)

1 dash of orange bitters

Method: Build in glass, swizzle with crushed ice, and add crushed ice to the top.

Garnish: Fresh rosemary sprig

Recipes provided by Adrienne Feinberg, Houston Brand Ambassador St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur.