2 festive cocktails for your Thanksgiving celebration

HOUSTON – If you’re in need of cocktail ideas for your thanksgiving table, we’re here to help.
Adrienne Feinberg, a master mixologist with over 12 years of beverage and bartending experience in the Houston area, stopped by Houston Life with 2 easy recipes you’ll be grateful for!
Marseillan 75
1 ½ oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry
¾ oz St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur
½ oz lemon juice
¼ oz simple syrup
1 dash absinthe
2 oz apple cider
Method: Short shake, strain into glass with ice, and top with cider
Garnish: Nutmeg and apple slices
French Cobbler
2 ½ oz Noilly Prat Original Dry
¾ oz blood orange juice
¼ oz lemon
¼ oz demerara syrup (2:1)
1 dash of orange bitters
Method: Build in glass, swizzle with crushed ice, and add crushed ice to the top.
Garnish: Fresh rosemary sprig
Recipes provided by Adrienne Feinberg, Houston Brand Ambassador St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur.