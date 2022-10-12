Wrangling Pumpkins for Fun Family Photos

It takes close to twenty thousand pumpkins for floral designer Lucas Chavez to curate the perfect pumpkin scenes at George Ranch Historical Park. They make perfect backdrops for those pumpkin spice and all things nice family photoshoots. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp took a look behind the scenes to see how they set things up for a great pumpkin roundup. From Saturday October 15 through to Thanksgiving the Ranch will be a great place for your fun family pics!

HOUSTON – How do you wrangle twenty types of pumpkins, along with gourds, plants, and fall flowers to create something that is pumpkin spice and all things nice for family photos? At George Ranch Historical Park they enlist the help of floral designer Lucas Chavez of LC Floral Design in Richmond.

The set up takes days and Chavez estimates they will place close to twenty thousand pumpkins in displays around one of the historical homesteads at the Ranch. The result makes for a perfect family photo opportunity.

The Great Pumpkin Roundup at George Ranch Historical Ranch (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

Beyond the pumpkin fun, you can enjoy cowboy shows and walk through time, touring of the historical homesteads.

“We really call this edutainment, because we’re educating people about the hundred years of history, when Texas was first settled here, but also, we want them to come out and have some entertainment and see some fun things like the Pumpkin Roundup.”

Once the Roundup is over, those twenty thousand pumpkins will be shared amongst the animals at the Ranch and sent to other local farms and families.

The Pumpkin Roundup runs October 15 through November 26 at George Ranch Historical Park. You can buy tickets online here. They are $15 for adults, $10 fir kids, and $12 for seniors.

Watch the video above.