Houston singer Bay Turner overcomes obstacles to perform on America’s Got Talent’

We chat with Bay Turner, a local singer who received a standing ovation during the auditions for NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 17.

HOUSTON – Bay Turner, is a local singer who received a standing ovation during the auditions for NBC’s America’s Got Talent season 17.

Find out how this 25-year-old hit all the right notes in front of the judges after a miraculous recovery from a vocal cord injury.

In 2021 he discovered two benign cysts in his chest and he lost his voice during a routine surgery to remove the tumors. He was told he would never be able to sing the same again and has to spend countless hours using voice teachers to be able to get his voice back to where it’s at today.

Although Turner advanced to the next round with his outstanding performance of Calum Scott’s “Biblical,” he will not be part of the AGTV live shows.

54 other acts are set to perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’ live shows, starting Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. CT.

Ad

However, Turner is currently writing and recording his first EP, and his new single ‘My Testimony’ is out and available to stream.

Watch Turner’s complete interview in the video above.

To connect with Turner, click here.

For more information about AGT, please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/agt