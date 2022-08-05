Catching up with Houston boxing icon Maurice ‘Termite’ Watkins

Maurice ‘Termite’ Watkins’ life is getting the Hollywood treatment! The former Pro- Boxing champion chats with Houston Life about an upcoming movie project based on his life that will be produced by Sylvester Stallone.

The former Pro- Boxing champion chats with Houston Life about an upcoming movie project based on his life that will be produced by Sylvester Stallone.

Watkins, who is also a professional fumigator, famously took his pest control knowledge to U.S. military camps in Iraq which later led him to train the Iraqi boxing team for the 2004 Olympics.

The Houston legend also mentioned the big names that could play him on the silver screen.

Watkins is busier than ever. Not only does he owns Fighter Nation Boxing Gym where he mentors and helps kids in the Houston area; but he also recently started a new boxing promotion company, Boxing with Termite.

Watkins has already hosted 2 fights at the Pasadena Convention Center and has a new fight scheduled for September 8th.

Termite is getting ready for this new chapter of his career and recently signed to a new talent management firm here in Houston.

To connect with him, click here.