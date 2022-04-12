Katy baker Hemu Basu competes on Netflix’s hit show ‘Is It Cake?’

HOUSTON – Since it premiered in March, ‘Is It Cake?’ has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

In the series, the world’s most talented bakers compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look like everyday objects.

And a Katy woman landed a spot in the baking contest proving that her talent is the real thing!

Her name is Hemu Basu with Hemu’s Sweet Sensation and she joined Houston Life to chat about her appearance in the competition and event put Courtney Zavala and Andy Cerota to the test by assembling an Easter-themed cake topper.

She also challenged them to find out which banana was real or was it cake?

Basu, a self-taught baker who moved to Texas in 2015, is an accomplished cake artist known for her spectacular creations.

“In February 2016 I saw an online cake competition for pretty witty cakes, and I decided to take part. It was my first ever cake competition for which I got first place, I felt so encouraged and happy that I decided to take part in more and more cake competitions and until now I’ve won 13 cake awards in different competitions,” said Basu, who was the winner of Food Network’s Halloween Wars championship in 2020.

