Hemu Basi, of Katy, is appearing on hit Netflix show ‘Is It Cake’: See her stunning creations

HOUSTON – A local from Katy, Hemu Basu, is currently on “Is it Cake?” -- No. 1 on Netflix’s top 10 this week.

According to her website, Hemu Basu a multi-award-winning cake artist and the owner of Hemu’s Sweet Sensation LLC. She started her cake journey in 2013 back in Scotland, and then moved to Texas with her family in August 2015. She is self-taught and has never had any professional training in culinary or arts. She started competing in cake competitions in 2016 and has won several awards in cake decorating competitions all over the world. Her cakes are featured in many noticeable publications like Cake Masters Magazine, American Cake Decorating Magazine, Satin Ice blog, Sugar Magazine, and many more. She has also competed in Food Network shows, Wedding Cake Championship Season 2 in which her team made it to the finale, and in 2020, her team won the Halloween Wars Season 10.

Below are some images of cakes created by Hemu Basu.

Hemu Basu with one of her cake creations (Hemu's Sweet Sensations LLC Facebook Page)

