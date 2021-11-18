Thanksgiving leftovers: 2 delicious ways to use cranberry sauce

HOUSTON – This holiday season skip the can of cranberry sauce and make your own!

Culinary instructor and owner of Smart in the Kitchen School, Marcia Smart, shared her quick and delicious recipe that can easily become the star of your Thanksgiving feast.

This homemade sauce is so flavorful, you’ll definitely want to save the leftovers or make an extra batch.

That’s why Smart also showed us 2 easy ways to use your cranberry sauce to prepare an appetizer and a fabulous cocktail.

To see how to add cranberry to your dinner table, watch the video above.

For the complete recipes continue reading.

Ingredients

• 1 12- ounce bag of fresh or frozen cranberries

• 3/4 cup turbinado sugar

• 1/2 cup water

• 2 1- inch strips Meyer lemon zest

• 2 tablespoons Meyer lemon juice

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Pinch of kosher salt

Instructions

Ad

1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, then reduce to a simmer. Continue to cook until the berries pop, stirring occasionally to make sure the berries don’t burn on the bottom of the pan.

2. Once the berries have popped, use the back of your wooden spoon to press them into the side of the pan to crush them.

3. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Servings: 2 margaritas

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon kosher salt, pink Himalayan salt, or Redmond Real Salt

• 1 tablespoon turbinado or cane sugar

• 4 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice, half for rims of glasses and half for cocktail

• 4 ounces freshly squeezed orange juice

• 4 ounces silver tequila

• 1/4 cup cranberry sauce or store-bought cranberry jam

Instructions

1. Mix salt and sugar on a small plate. Place 2 ounces of lime juice on another small plate.

Ad

2. Dip the glass in the lime juice and then the salt mixture. Fill the glass with ice.

3. To make the cocktails, combine the remaining 2 ounces of lime juice, orange juice, tequila, and cranberry sauce in a cocktail shaker. Fill the cocktail shaker up the rest of the way with ice. Cover and shake well for about 30 seconds. Pour into the ice-filled glasses. I prefer these cocktails unstrained because I like the cranberry pieces and pulp, but feel free to strain with a cocktail strainer.

4. To make a larger batch, fill a small pitcher with 1/2 cup lime juice, 2 cups orange juice, 1 cup tequila, and ½ cup cranberry sauce into a pitcher. Mix well to combine. Keep chilled and use to fill ice-filled shakers before pouring into prepared glasses.

Cranberry Sweet & Sour Meatballs

For the meatballs:

• 2 pounds ground beef

• 3/4 cup breadcrumbs

• 2 large eggs

• 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

• 2 tablespoons finely minced onion (or cut on a box grater)

Ad

• ½ teaspoon salt

For the Cranberry Sweet & Sour Sauce:

• 10-ounce jar hot pepper jelly

• 12-ounce jar chili sauce

• 1 8-ounce can cranberry sauce (preferably jellied)

• 1 tablespoon brown sugar

• 1/2 lemon, juiced

Meatballs:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, chili sauce, Worcestershire, onion, and salt. Mix until incorporated, being careful not to overwork the mixture or the meat will become tough.

3. Form the mixture into 1½-inch meatballs; I use a cookie scoop to form them. Place on the parchment paper-lined sheet pan, being careful not to crowd the pan (as long as the meatballs aren’t touching, you’re good.)

4. Cook for 10 minutes and then turn each meatball over. Cook for another 10-15 minutes. Carefully remove from oven and set aside.

Sauce:

1. In a large skillet over low heat, combine the sauce ingredients. Stir to combine.

Ad

2. Once the meatballs are cooked, carefully place them in the sauce. Simmer on low to keep warm. Alternately, you can transfer the sauce and meatballs to a slow cooker to keep warm on low.

Smart wants everyone to entertain guests like a pro this holiday season, so she’s giving access to her free Holiday Appetizer & Cocktail eBook. It’s full of great recipes.

To grab yours, click here.

To connect with Smart, visit her website.

Recipes provided by: Marcia W. Smart.