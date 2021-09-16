3 easy recipes to take your guac game to the next level | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Whether you enjoy it as an appetizer or as a garnish on your meal, there’s no doubt that guac is one of the most popular dishes in the country.

And to celebrate National Guacamole Day, a culinary instructor and owner of Smart In The Kitchen School, Marcia Smart, shares 3 recipes that are both healthy and delicious.

Culinary instructor Marcia Smart (Smart in the Kitchen)

Ingredients:

• Juice of 2 limes (about 2-3 tablespoons)

• 4 small Lacinato kale leaves, stems removed and roughly chopped, or curly kale

• ½ cup white onion, chopped (or less to taste)

• ¼ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

• 1 small Serrano or jalapeno pepper, deseeded and chopped

• 3 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled

• ½ teaspoon sea salt (or to taste)

Directions:

In the bowl of your food processor, combine the lime juice, kale, onion, cilantro, Serrano, and salt.

Add the avocado and pulse until you reach your desired consistency. Pulse until combined. Be careful not to over-puree the mixture; you want some texture in the avocados, not a puree.

Taste for seasoning and add salt or lime juice if necessary.

Note: If you do not have a food processer, make sure the kale and cilantro are chopped fine and combine ingredients with a potato masher or fork by hand.

LOADED GUACAMOLE

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

• Juice of 2 limes (about 2-3 tablespoons)

• ½ cup white onion, chopped fine (or less to taste)

• ¼ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

• 1 small jalapeno pepper, deseeded and chopped fine

• ½ teaspoon sea salt (or to taste)

• 3 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled

• Optional Toppings: Cilantro, chopped fresh or pickled jalapeno, pomegranate arils, chopped tomato, chopped fresh or pickled red onion, crumbled cotija cheese or feta, and a squeeze of lime juice.

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine the lime juice, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, and salt.

Add the avocado and mash with a fork. Taste for seasoning and add salt or lime juice if necessary.

EDAMAME GUACAMOLE

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

• Juice of 2 limes (about 2-3 tablespoons)

• ¼ cup shelled edamame, roughly chopped

• ¼ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

• 3 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled

• ½ teaspoon sea salt (or to taste)

• Optional: Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds, crunchy sea salt, and cilantro

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine the lime juice, shelled edamame, cilantro, avocado, and salt. Mash with a fork. Taste for seasoning and add salt or lime juice if necessary.

Serve with cucumber “chips,” celery, and carrot sticks.

Smart has upcoming free kitchen reboot webinars happening on Sept. 17, Sept. 21st, and Sept. 22nd.

To register, you can click here.

To connect with Smart or to join her Smart in the Kitchen School, visit her website.

Recipes provided by Marcia Smart.