Life is always a bit sweeter with a slice of pie; Three Brothers Bakery celebrating National Pecan Pie Day

HOUSTON – Today, July 12th, is National Pecan Pie Day. Three Brothers Bakery is proud of its pecan pie, as it has won many accolades, including being named the Best Mail Order Pecan Pie America has to offer by Country Living Magazine.

Today and tomorrow, they are giving 15% off pecan pies with the coupon code “ILOVEPECANS”. This is an online only promo and excludes combo packs and wooden boxes. Three Brothers Bakery is an award winning, full-service bakery located in Houston, Texas, committed to providing the highest level of service and creating delicious baked goods