Houston Life

Houston’s Dawn Burrell on what she’s cooking up next after ‘Top Chef: Portland’

H-town is proud of you, Dawn!

Beatriz Oliveros
, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Houston chef Dawn Burrell on her 'Top Chef: Portland' experience | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – After a stellar season on Bravos’ hit culinary competition, ‘Top Chef: Portland,’ Houston’s Dawn Burrell shined on last night’s season 18 finale.

And even though she returned home without the title, she joined to chat about her incredible experience on the Emmy Award-winning- reality series.

The Olympian-turned-chef constantly impressed the judges with her mix of West African and Southern American cuisine.

Gabe Erales was chosen the winner of the season, but Burrell left a lasting impression on everyone who watched her in the ‘Top Chef’ kitchen.

To watch Burrell’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To connect with Dawn, click here.

