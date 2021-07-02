Houston native Juliana Destefano stars alongside Snoop Dogg in new film ‘Blood Pageant’

HOUSTON – After graduating from Bellaire High school in 2014, Juliana Destefano moved to Los Angeles to make it as an actress and standup comedian.

Seven years later, she has already filmed 15 movies and TV shows including Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” Lifetime’s “Psycho BFF,” “Deadly Donation,” and “Deep Blue Nightmare,” and ABC’s “Grand Hotel.”

This week, her latest film ‘Blood Pageant’ was released, and she joined Houston Life with all details about the horror/comedy film where she co-stars with Snoop Dogg and Stephen Baldwin.

‘Blood Pageant’ is available now to watch on VOD.

Watch Destefano’s complete interview in the video below.

