5 resistance band exercises to get in shape without leaving home

Fitness guru Mandy DiMarzo shows 5 resistance band exercises you can try at home | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for cardio exercises that require little to no setup, fitness guru Mandy DiMarzo shows you an easy workout for all fitness levels.

“This is a workout that does not require a lot of fancy equipment. You can do it anywhere; you can take it anywhere. All you need is a resistance band and a small space,” said DiMarzo, a true athletic powerhouse who created BURN, a challenging 45- minute high-intensity interval training-style workout that strengthens, sculpts, and leans out your entire body.

Mandy DiMarzo exercises with a resistance band. (Mandy DiMarzo)

“BURN isn’t about a number of repetitions, but rather doing as many as you can for 30 seconds and going right to the next exercise to keep elevated heart rate,” she said.

“Even if you don’t have a resistance band you can still do all the moves using just your body and you’ll still experience a challenging workout that leaves you feeling accomplished and stronger at the end,” she said.

Ad

To watch the complete routine, watch the video above.

DiMarzo has virtual BURN classes for everyone around the country.

To connect with her, visit her website.