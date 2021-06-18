Emancipation Park hosts 149th Annual Juneteenth Celebration with virtual events

HOUSTON – Emancipation Park is the oldest park in Houston, and in the state of Texas.

The park is located in Houston’s Third Ward, and is a great place for community members to gather and celebrate Juneteenth.

“My great grandfather who was Reverend Jack Yates was one of the founders of the park, and these ten acres were bought so that people from the community could have a place to go to and have family gatherings, community gatherings, and celebrate their freedom on Juneteenth,” said Jacqueline Bostic, vice chairman of the Emancipation Park Conservancy.

The theme of this year’s celebration is freedom and justice, and community members are encourage to join the national campaign by posting a picture with the #WeAreJuneteenth to show what Juneteenth means to them.

Throughout the month of June, the Emancipation Park Conservancy have also been presenting virtual programs on their online platforms, with support from corporate partners like Shell.

“We’re really committed not only to support community efforts, but also developing that pipeline of talent, Black talent to fill Shell walls with people who can really represent our community, so we’re really proud to partner with Emancipation Park Conservancy, but also with the Houston community at large,” said Connie Griffin, Digital Product Manager-Assets and Projects, Shell.

Here’s a look at some of the other events they have coming up for Juneteenth.

To learn more about the Emancipation Park Conservancy and how you can get involved, click here.