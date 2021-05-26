98-year-old WWII Veteran shares his incredible story of survival and service

HOUSTON – 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, and likely the last milestone anniversary for most of those that served in uniform.

And at The Lone Star Flight Museum, there is a special exhibit that gives us the opportunity to reflect on the final year of the war and the sacrifices of those that served -- the ‘Fight to the Finish’ exhibit.

The ‘Fight to the Finish’ exhibit explores the air war in 1945 and the road to victory. The exhibit features wartime images, a historical timeline, rare wartime artifacts and personal accounts.

A personal account you’ll find is of WWII veteran, Edward Clarac. He’s a 98-year-old Galveston Island native who attended Rice University on the GI Bill after the war and graduated in 1950. Ed flew a total of 33 combat and 1 mercy missions and was on the runway, about to take off for another combat mission in the B-17 when they were waved off because the war was declared officially over.

Ad

During Clarac’s 18th bombing mission over Munich on February 25, 1945, 1st Lt. Edward Clarac’s B-17 Flying Fortress was terribly damaged by flak. A fragment of a German 88mm shell nicked Ed’s neck and tore through his throat mic, putting a hole in his scarf and tearing through his B-10 jacket. Once the wounded pilot’s airplane touched down, the crewmen pointed out that Ed had been hit. Ed was awarded the purple heart and the distinguished Flying Cross for his flying skill and bravery, all on display at the museum.