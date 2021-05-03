Beloved Houston restaurant gets support from new Discovery+ series

HOUSTON – Irma’s Original has been a staple for quality Tex-Mex food for more than 30 years.

But when Covid-19 started, it meant fewer people were eating in downtown Houston and their business took a big hit.

Irma Galvan, founder, and owner of Irma’s Original shared their story on Houston Life and told us all about their appearance on the new discovery+ show, Restaurant Recovery.

Restaurant Recovery made big improvements to the local eatery, from a renovated outdoor patio and margarita bar to allow for additional, COVID-19 safe seating to a fountain in honor of Irma’s late husband.

Entrepreneur Todd Graves is the host of the show and he helps family-owned restaurants bounce back after the coronavirus crisis by providing creative ideas and hands-on renovations to bring the restaurants back to glory.

The philanthropist joined Houston Life to dish on the series and gave us an inside look at his stop in the Bayou City to lend a hand to Irma’s Original.

To see Galvan and Graves’ complete interviews, watch the video above.