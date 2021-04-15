National Child Abuse Prevention Month: 5 warning signs to look out for

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an important time to bring awareness and reminders to family, friends, neighbors and teachers on the warning signs to look out for to keep children safe.

The team at Elite Care 24 Hour Emergency Center is always available to care for sick and injured children.

Dr. Christopher Grieves shared the 5 warning signs to look for, in order to keep children out of harm’s way:

Changes in behaviors Bruises on the face Linear marks on the arms or legs Cigarette burns Bruises that look like hickeys

