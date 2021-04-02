Woodlands mom creates ‘The Slumber Party Club’ for fun and unique slumber party experience

HOUSTON – How awesome would it be if your kids had a slumber party, but you - as a parent - didn’t have to set up or clean up anything afterwards?

Well now you can with the help of ‘The Slumber Party Club.’

Founder and Woodlands mom Emily Gillen started the business after her own daughter turned 8 years-old and thought it would be a fun idea to have in their area.

The Slumber Party Club is a fun, unique, and affordable slumber party experience for girls and boys. They decorate any room in your home with tents, mattresses, lighting and decor to make it unforgettable. All party packages include tents, mattresses, sheets, blankets, decorative pillows, lights, a breakfast tray, lanterns, personalized sign and additional décor.

Emily is also offering our viewers a 10% discount by mentioning Houston Life when booking your party.