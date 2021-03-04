Couple combines backgrounds to launch unique wellness concept in Houston

HOUSTON – They say good partners bring out the best in each other, and that is definitely the case for one local couple who used their individual strengths to create a new concept in Houston. Sonia Krish, M.D. and her husband Sunny Somaiya combined their backgrounds in medicine and real estate to launch WellnessSpace, a unique rental space geared towards practitioners.

“I was in neurology training right here in Houston, and we were looking for space for my private practice after I was done training. And it was not something that I was able to do at that time. And I realized that a lot of practitioners, a lot of colleagues were facing the same issue,” said Krish.

Sonia Krish, M.D. and her husband Sunny Somaiya combined their backgrounds in medicine and real estate to launch WellnessSpace, a unique rental space in Houston geared towards practitioners. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Luckily, with more than ten years of experience in commercial real estate, Somaiya was the perfect person to help Krish find a solution. Together, the two came up with a concept that would not only serve Krish’s future practice, but others as well.

Ad

“For us, it’s more than just the space. It’s really the community that we’re developing,” said Somaiya.

WellnessSpace offers practitioners fully furnished rental spaces with short-term leases with amenities including contactless patient check-in kiosks and marketing services to help reduce the burden of overhead costs for professionals who are just starting out. The concept is the first of its kind in Houston, and has been helpful to physicians whose practices were affected by the pandemic.

Sonia Krish, M.D. and her husband Sunny Somaiya combined their backgrounds in medicine and real estate to launch WellnessSpace, a unique rental space in Houston geared towards practitioners. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“I think having a space that’s flexible has been really important for practitioners that have been displaced during the pandemic. We were so thankful to help these practitioners out,” said Krish.

In blending their individual expertise, Somaiya and Krish were able to build a business that could support other medical and wellness professionals in their city. Though the journey has been bumpy, the husband and wife duo have founds ways to achieve their goals while balancing family life.

Ad

“It’s been a challenging experience. We have a family with two small kids, two full-time jobs and we’re launching a business during a pandemic,” said Somaiya. “It’s been quite a ride, but it’s taught us to be extremely efficient with our time and really cherish those small moments we have with our kids.”

Sonia Krish, M.D. and her husband Sunny Somaiya combined their backgrounds in medicine and real estate to launch WellnessSpace, a unique rental space in Houston geared towards practitioners. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

When asked what starting a business together has taught them about one another, Somaiya had this to say.

“We are very different people. We have different philosophies and different ways of approaching things,” said Somaiya. “It’s definitely a challenge, but I think our different personalities work well together, and we strongly believe that if we’re doing this together we accomplish a lot more than we ever would if we were doing this alone.”

For the full interview, watch the video above. To connect with Sonia Krish, M.D. and Sunny Somaiya, visit the WellnessSpace website.