HL Wine Club Poured by H-E-B: Slow down and try this rich cabernet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you’re feeling parched like us on this hump day… we’ve got a great wine to quench your thirst!

In today’s Houston Life Wine Club Poured by H-E-B we’re featuring a rich red wine that is said to hold a dark and mysterious secret which can change your destiny.

Intriguing, right?! We’re highlighting, Secret Indulgence Tarot Cabernet Sauvignon.

I quote, “Just like wine, Tarot is always whispering to you. It weaves truth, stories, secrets, and tales. All you need to do is slow down and listen.”

So we did just that today with this wonderful red.

‘Secret Indulgence’ is a group of wines made by 13 winemakers across France and California. Each bottle has a different label -- all images of medieval tarot cards. Tarot is a rich, bold Napa Valley cabernet with notes of black cherry, dark chocolate, and vanilla. It pairs perfectly with steak, blue cheese and even pork.

You can add the Secret Indulgence Tarot Cabernet Sauvignon wine to your cart, HERE.

Ad

HL (HL)

Join our Houston Life Wine Club, poured by H-E-B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show. Check out the information below to find out how to register!

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and Houston Life friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays with H-E-B. If you’re available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and are able to purchase and pick up the week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.

How to join Wine Club

Ad

Click here to register for the Houston Life Wine Club.

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.