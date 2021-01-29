Meet the Montgomery High School student on a mission to help rescued animals

HOUSTON – He’s only 14 years old, but Jayson Kimberly has raised thousands of dollars for homeless animals, while educating his fellow students about this cause.

He talked to Houston Life about how he dedicates himself to animals in need through his nonprofit, Leave it for the Pooch.

Jayson Kimberly (Leave it for the pooch)

In 2017, the teen started collecting animal supplies for shelters in need across Texas, but when people donated funds to the cause, and he created “Pennies Four Paws,” which helps injured strays to get veterinary care.

Jayson is currently collecting t shirts from rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries to create quilts that will be auctioned to collect funds for rescues.

He wears the t-shirts to school, and is a walking billboard to his peers, teaching them about the many different shelters and sanctuaries that they can adopt from and the reality of overcrowded animal shelters.

Jayson Kimberly from Leave it for the pooch (Leave it for the Pooch)

Jason has worn a different shelter t-shirt to school since the 8th grade and hopes to take it through his entire 4 years of high school.

If you would like to participate, you can send shirts to PO Box 449 Montgomery, Texas 77356.

Leave it for the pooch also accepts money and new or gently used pet items.

To donate, you can visit his website, here.

