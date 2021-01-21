Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares ‘flexitarian’ meal options at local restaurants

HOUSTON – When it comes to eating trends, we’ve heard of going vegan, the Keto diet, even pescatarians, but the latest craze are folks who consider themselves to be “flexitarians.”

So what is a flexitarian? Primarily, a vegetarian who occasionally eats meat or fish (mainly fish).

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares how local restaurants are embracing the trend.

Flexitarian meal options

Hungry’s offers a Mediterranean SW Fusion Bowl with Organic Lentil Brown Rice, Golden Raisins, Ginger-Glazed Brussels Sprouts, Herb Basmati Rice, Cuban Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Butternut Squash, Avocado Relish, Cumin-Cilantro Vegan Aioli. This dish is considered Vegan.

They also have an Organic Tri-Color Quinoa Salad on the menu with Turmeric Roasted Zucchini, Broccoli, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Cauliflower, Lentil, Lemon Zest and Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette on a bed of Kale. This dish is considered - Gluten Friendly.

Tanji says you can also make this recipe at home. CLICK HERE for the recipe.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares healthier options found at local restaurants. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

She also recommends their ‘Just Beet It’ cocktail.

Hungry’s has 2 locations serving Houston, off Memorial Drive and in Rice Village.

Another restaurant serving healthier, flexitarian options is Local Table.

Tanji is featuring their Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast with Chipotle Cream Cheese, Persian Cucumbers, Guacamole Spread, Capers, Red Onions, Herb-Roasted New Potatoes, Persian Cucumber Dill Salad.

Plus, the Vegan Cowboy with Portobello Mushroom, Herb Basmati Rice Topped with Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Seasonal Vegetables, Avocado Relish, Pita Bread. This dish is considered – Vegan.

And cheers to a cocktail made with fresh ingredients!

Tanji recommends their ‘Basil Gimlet’ cocktail.

Here’s the recipe:

Muddle 4 large Basil leaves in.5oz Simple Syrup (done first in the shaker)

1.5oz Gin

0.5oz lime juice

2oz fresh squeezed lemonade

Instructions:

1) Put all ingredients in Shaker.

2) Add ice and shake for 30 seconds.

3) Double strain the cocktail.

4) Garnish with 3 rose petals.

Local Table currently has 3 locations serving the Greater Houston area, in Cypress, Katy and Fulshear - with a location in Garden Oaks coming soon!

Tanji’s Wine Find

If you’re looking for a healthier option when it comes to wines, Tanji recommends Lightly Wines. This wine has ZERO sugar and only about 85 calories a glass. It’s new in the market and they currently have a Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir available at H-E-B.

