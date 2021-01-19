Houston racer living his dream as a supercross superstar

HOUSTON – Vann got his 2020 Supercross season off to a strong start at Round 1 in Anaheim. Unfortunately, after a hard crash in St. Louis at Round 2, Vann’s season came to an early close. Injuries have been a tremendous struggle for Vann throughout his career.

In 2015, Vann stepped away from racing. While preparing for the start of supercross that year, Vann had a big crash and broke multiple bones in his face. After undergoing facial reconstruction, he decided to step away from the sport. He got to work at a 9-5 job for his father until he was cleared to ride again a year later.

That’s when the fire came back. It has been a bumpy road for Vann with injuries and setbacks since then, but he hopes that 2021 will bring him his first full healthy season in several years.

Vann was able to return to riding this past August after seven months off the bike due to an intense knee injury. As Vann continues with Team Allsouth into 2021, the goal is to stay healthy, have a complete season, and consistently make Main Events.