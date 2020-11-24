Heading out of Houston for the holidays? These gadgets will help you have a smooth and safe roadtrip with the family

HOUSTON – While staying at home is the best way to avoid spreading or contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended against traveling at all during the Thanksgiving holiday), if you’re planning to hit the road later on this holiday season and are looking for ways to make the trip safe and fun for your family, we have some ideas. Nationally Syndicated Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly shares gadgets that will help you have a smooth and safe journey.

SURECALL FUSION2GO 3.0

What it is: The SureCall Fusion2Go 3.0 is a cell phone signal amplifier that boosts weak signals for multiple devices. This is a must have when traveling through areas far from cell towers, which you’re likely to come across at some point during your roadtrip. The device is compatible with all North American carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile,Verizon and Sprint.

Where to get it: Amazon.com, $299.82

PHOENIX 100 MINI POWER STATION

What it is: The Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station is a portable mini power station that delivers access to more power in any setting. You’ll never have to worry about running out of juice on your personal electronic devices while traveling. It has a traditional USB output as well as an AC outlet that can provide up to 100 watts of power. It’s compatible for use with smartphones, laptops, tablets and more.

Where to get it: Amazon.com, $104.80

CLEANPOD UVC STERILIZER

Introducing the CleanPod Introducing the CleanPod https://monos.com/products/cleanpod-uvc-sterilizer?variant=31903412813898 With travel being put on hold for now, we wanted to create a product that people would find beneficial right now, while also helping communities hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. An essential tool in protecting yourself against the invisible germs lurking on all the objects you touch at home or outside. With a press of a button, a high-energy beam of UVC (ultraviolet C) light is emitted from the specialized LEDs, effectively sanitizing surfaces without the use of chemicals. In 30 seconds, UVC light can kill up to 99.9% of germs that get in its way. Posted by Monos on Thursday, April 16, 2020

What it is: Worried about how to sanitize the inside of your car during your roadtrip? Worry no more. The CleanPod UVC Sterilizer shoots a high-energy beam of ultraviolet C light at hard to clean objects. The light kills germs that might be on the surface. It’s effective on phones, steering wheels and other items, but it is NOT safe for skin.

Where to get it: Monos.com, $90

HIPCAMP

What it is: Skip the hotels for lodging and opt for the great outdoors instead! Hipcamp is the AirBnB of campsites and RV parks. All postings are privately rented spots in picturesque locations throughout the country. Reviews show the site has great service. From Big Bend to Yosemite in everything from yurts to cabins, you’re sure to find the perfect spot to rest your head during your long journey.

Where to get it: Hipcamp.com, prices vary

SHIELDPODS

What it is: Face masks not cutting it for you? Build a literal bubble around yourself! ShieldPods were originally developed to help protect healthcare workers and are now available to the public. ShieldPods come in 2 sizes: adult and mini. The structure is designed for ease of movement and is easy and quick to pop up and fold, so you can make speedy stops for restroom breaks.

Where to get it: UTWpods.com, $79.99

For more holiday gadget ideas or to connect with Jennifer click here.