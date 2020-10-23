Houstonians are looking to find love on new season of hit dating show

Twenty local singles are hoping to find their soul mate on popular reality dating show “Ready to Love Last Resort” hosted by famous comedian and Houstonian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles.

Ready to Love Season 3 (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series will explore the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown black men and women who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. The “Ready to Love” hopefuls have been Covid-19 tested and cleared to quarantine together at a luxury mountain resort where opportunities for both the men and women to decide who stays and who goes abound as the tables turn weekly in the search for true love.

Nephew Tommy (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“Ready to Love” from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment premiered on Friday, October 23rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT