Houston vegan chef shares how to make plant-based migas in 3 easy steps

HOUSTON – September is Better Breakfast Month, a great time to learn how to incorporate plant-based options into the most important meal of the day.

Stephanie Rich, registered dietitian and executive chef at Verdine, showed us how to turn a classic Tex-Mex dish like migas into a quick and healthy breakfast using just 3 ingredients.

According to a OnePoll study, a recent survey of 2,000 Americans found that “nearly six in 10 consumers are transitioning to a more flexitarian, or semi-vegetarian, diet centered around plant foods instead of meat, with 57% saying they’re eating fewer animal products since the Covid-19 pandemic began.”

Rich stated that the key is to switch make the switch to plant-based proteins, in this case, eggs that cook up and taste just like a chicken egg but are actually made out of protein derived from a legume called a mung bean, which helps to reduce your intake of cholesterol and saturated fat.

She also recommended “to skip frying the tortilla in oil to save calories and fat.”

To save time in the mornings, Rich suggests another substitute in your migas.

“Instead of dicing up onions and bell peppers, use prepared pico or chunky salsa,” she said.

You can see the complete recipe below.

Plant-based migas

Ingredients

• 1/3 cup prepared pico de gallo or chunky salsa

• 1 corn tortilla

• ½ cup plant-based egg substitute

• Salt & Pepper for seasoning

Directions:

1. In a small skillet over low heat add your pico de gallo and sauté for approx. 1 minute.

2. Tear the tortilla into small bite sized pieces and add to pico.

3. Pour in the plant-based egg substitute and season to taste with salt and pepper. Using a spatula or wood spoon stir the liquid continuously like scramble eggs for 2 minutes until egg is cooked throughout.

4. Serve with black beans, avocado, and your favorite hot sauce.

For more plant-based breakfast options, you can check out Verdine’s brunch menu.

Recipe provided by Stephanie Rich.