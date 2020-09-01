Local baker chats ‘Sweetie V’s Desserterie’ cookie business

HOUSTON – She’s the founder and baker behind Sweetie V’s Desserterie, and now Vonteyah Davis is sharing her sweet story about how she decided to get into baking.

As a child Vonteyah found happiness in sugar, and quickly realized it was her life passion. She spent years obsessing and baking the finest creations in her own kitchen.

In 2015, the self-taught baker left her undergrad studies at the University of Houston to pursue a dream of owning a bakery, and since then she never looked back.

Vonteyah currently operates out of her home-based bakery, but she’s got big plans to purchase a food trailer which will allow her to travel around Houston delivering her sweet cookies.

In between her business responsibilities, Vonteyah also does monthly cake and cookie decorating workshops

Selling thousands of baked goods, Sweetie V’s Desserterie offers cookie flavors like Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip w/ Pecans, White Chocolate Chip w/ Macadamia, the very popular “Moo” Cookie, and the “Pixie.”