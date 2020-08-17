HOUSTON – Now that Houston Life airs at 3 pm, KPRC 2 News at 4 PM anchors Keith Garvin and Christine Noël are Derrick and Courtney’s new TV neighbors.

In order for all of them to get to know each other a bit better, they joined forces to see which team knows the most about each other.

Will it be Team Houston Life? or will it be Team KPRC 2 News?

Team Houston Life vs. Team KPRC 2 News at 4 PM (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The game is called “Who knows the MOST about their co-HOST!?”.

Houston Life reporter, Lauren Kelly, asked each team different rounds of question.

From what’s Courtney and Christine’s favorite wine? To what’s Derrick and Keith’s go-to karaoke song?

See if their answers matched in the video above.