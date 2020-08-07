Meet the Magnolia pastry chef behind Courtney’s spectacular birthday cake

HOUSTON – With a distinctive design style, Butter Baby Bakery is starting to get known in the Greater-Houston area for their delicious and Insta-worthy cakes and desserts, including Courtney Zavala’s birthday cake!
Karen DeGuzman is the talent behind these creations, and she shared the process of making this eye-catching treat for this special occasion.
“I had a lot of fun making it. I just wanted to make the gold pop. It took me about an hour to make from start to finish,” said DeGuzman, chef and owner of Butter Baby Bakery, who specializes in designer cakes, cupcakes and blondies.
“It’s a vanilla cake. It’s a really nice, fluffy, moist cake, and the filling is a white chocolate batter ganache. It has some sprinkles. It has some texture and color in it, so when you slice it you can see that rainbow color. Also, on the cake itself, everything is edible, from the chocolate balls that you see there, to the gold sails, the waffle cones, everything is edible,” said DeGuzman, who takes familiar flavors but turns it up a notch by using different texture components.
DeGuzman started her own business last year, after working for three years as the head cake decorator at Common Bond, a position where she created an entire cake program.
She now runs Butter Baby Bakery out of her home in Magnolia with the help of her husband Jonathan.
DeGuzman is not only an incredible pastry chef, she’s also a savvy entrepreneur who found a way to keep her bakery afloat after COVID-19 restrictions starting to affect businesses.
View this post on Instagram
Under the sea, under the sea. How cute is this mini mermaid themed baby? 😍 ⠀ .⠀ Y’all have been ordering our minis to serve your family during this quarantine. I know most of y’all don’t need that much cake, so thank you for loving on this mini size for your sweet quarantine moments. ⠀ .⠀ Thank y’all for all your support, our little business could not grow without YOUR support. So, thank YOU!
“We started selling cake by the slice in a box in March, and it blew up from there and I really wasn’t expecting that kind of response and I didn’t realize it was the thing that my business needed and it’s been pretty amazing since then,” said DeGuzman, who now offers Texas-Size blondie boxes and cake slice lux boxes that you can pre-order monthly.
View this post on Instagram
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐖𝐄𝐑 𝐈𝐒 𝐘𝐄𝐒! 𝐓𝐗 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐩𝐫𝐞-𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍! - LINK IN BIO⠀ .⠀ Tʜɪs ᴡᴇᴇᴋs ᴘʀᴇ-sᴇᴛ ᴍᴇɴᴜ:⠀ 1. Cᴏᴏᴋɪᴇ Bᴜᴛᴛᴇʀ Fʟᴜғғ⠀ 2. Bʟᴜᴇʙᴇʀʀʏ Oᴀᴛᴍᴇᴀʟ⠀ 3. Cᴏᴏᴋɪᴇs & Cʀᴇᴀᴍ⠀ 4. Nᴜᴛᴇʟʟᴀ Bᴏᴍʙ⠀ .⠀ 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹: $25 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 $30!⠀ .⠀ TX Blondie Box Details:⠀ 1. Your box will be delivered either Saturday or Sunday. We choose this based on your address and what works best for our delivery drivers routes.⠀ 2. Your box is delivered between 5 hour delivery windows to allow for multiple deliveries within a time frame. ⠀ 3. You must provide us a reliable address and phone number, if we do not have this, and we have to redeliver you will be charged an additional $10 when rescheduling. ⠀ 4. The price includes delivery in and around Houston. ⠀ 5. You will receive an invoice by midnight. You must make payment no later than 12 pm next day. ⠀ 6. You will receive a text message 2 days prior to your scheduled delivery date. If you do not receive a text, it means, your delivery is scheduled for the next day.
To see DeGuzman’s complete interview, watch the video above.
To connect with Butter Baby Bakery, click here.