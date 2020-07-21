These are the 5 essential supplements you need to boost your health

HOUSTON – If you want to provide your body with essential nutrients you may not be getting from your diet, supplements can help.

Jenny Ingram, a registered dietitian with Life Time Lake Houston, shares the “foundational five” supplements you need right now.

“The ‘foundational five’ are the top supplements for anyone looking for establish a solid nutrition foundation. These are multivitamins, fish oil, magnesium, vitamin D, digestive enzymes,”' said Ingram, who recommends that you incorporate these into your daily regimen in any way that you can.

“Even if you start with just one. It doesn’t need to be all five or nothing. each of these is important in its own way. Some are a bit case-specific,” said Ingram who explained why you need each of these supplements.

1. MULTIVITAMINS:

A high-quality multivitamin is the easiest things that you can add into your diet and instantly elevate your nutrient status.

“They are packed with micronutrients which are the vitamins and minerals required to maintain normal function. For a natural way to increase your nutrient intake aim to incorporate more vegetables into your diet,” Ingram.

2. FISH OIL:

Fish oil is the best way to increase your omega-3 fatty acid levels which are essential for brain health, immune function, eye health and supports glucose levels.

“It helps with inflammation. Also, very cardiovascular protective with those omega- 3 fatty acids, which you could also get in food. So, salmon, avocado, olive oils, those are good omega-3 sources as well,” said Ingram.

3. MAGNESIUM:

Magnesium is one of the most essential nutrients for our bodies yet is one of the most difficult nutrients to consume through diet alone.

“Magnesium is one of the most common deficiencies we see. It’s used for so different systems in the body, one of them is muscle like restless leg syndrome. It helps with relaxation and sleep at night; making sure that you have enough can help too. It helps with brain health and reducing inflammation. Leafy green vegetables like spinach are source natural of magnesium,” said Ingram.

4. VITAMIN D:

Low levels of Vitamin D can cause increased risk of the flu, diabetes, heart disease, bone fractures and arthritis to name a few.

“It’s a really good immune booster. Also helps with blood sugar regulation. There are countless benefit, but you also don’t want a lot of Vitamin D either. So, it’s really good when you’re supplementing with Vitamin D, about every three to six months that you fact check those levels to make sure you’re not getting an excess in. Eggs and mushrooms are a natural source for vitamin D, specifically the yolks,” said Ingram.

5. DIGESTIVE ENZYMES:

Gut health is a critical component of overall wellness.

“In addition to aiding in digestion, digestive enzymes also help us maintain healthy inflammation levels, modulate pain and support normal immune function. For a natural source of food to benefit gut health, yogurt is a great option with its probiotics,” said Ingram.

