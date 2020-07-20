Meet the Houston college student spreading joy with his candied pecans business

HOUSTON – For some college students, being back home during the pandemic meant having more time to relax, exercise or watch some TV.

But for a young Houstonian studying in Washington, DC, this time was an opportunity to turn a family recipe into a way to spread joy and hope.

“When I first came home, it was very tough adjusting to being back home for a long period of time and while I had classes online, I did have a lot more free time on my hands without any extracurricular or time with friends. So, with all that time I decided that I would make a Texas delicacy, candied pecans and that I would send one to my friends who were spread out all over the United States to be like a care package to show that I cared and that I was thinking of them. They absolutely loved it and above all they said that it brought them hope. That’s kind of when I thought I could do something out of this,” said Miles Aceves-Lewis, a 20-year-old Government, Justice and Peace student in Georgetown University, who launched “Pecans of Hope”, a small business dedicated to this amazing nut.

“Being a native Texan, pecans permeate my life in many ways, especially during the holidays. whether they’re candied, praline, pecan pie. Pecans have always been a staple in my household,” said Aceves-Lewis, who runs this project from his parent’s kitchen in Houston.

“We offer delicious cinnamon sugar candied pecans and people love them, they’re amazing. They’re great for salads, pies and all sort of desserts, so we expect them to be a big hit in the fall and winter,” said Aceves-Lewis, who’s in charge of all aspects of this operation, including cooking and packaging.

“Our slogan is ‘born out of quarantine and guaranteed to make things better', and that’s exactly want we plan on doing. Also, we plan to donate a large portion of our profits, so, not only are we bringing hope to you, we’re bringing it to others,‘” said Aceves-Lewis, who will stay in the Houston-area this year since college is going virtual this semester.

