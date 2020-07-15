These are the 5 places you can’t miss at this year’s Houston Black Restaurant Week

HOUSTON – Give your kitchen a rest for a couple of days, because this year’s Houston Black Restaurant Week is in full swing with many businesses in town offering the best flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.

Derek Robinson, co-founder of Black Restaurant Week, shared how we can all support this event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The restaurant industry took a big hit this year. We’re encouraging everybody to support the restaurants safely, that is ordering take out, curbside, phoning in, text messages. Whatever that restaurant’s operations are, we want them to comply with that,” said Robinson, about the event that celebrates five years of service and brings awareness to participating black establishments and chefs.

“We’re really highlighting the restaurants, which is highlighting everyone that has a either the meal prep, food trucks, just anybody that’s serving that food in the Houston-area,” said Robinson, who’s glad to see how small businesses are seeing success these days by partaking in the event.

“The Greasy Spoon in Cypress oversold a whopping 841 plates, which is more than they have ever done since opening day, so we’re excited about that,” said Robinson.

Houston Black Restaurant Week is happening now through Sunday, July 19.

They offer Prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus at sixty participating restaurants.

According to Robinson, these are the 5 places you must try this year.

1. OMG SEAFOOD

Seafood lovers, rejoice. This is an authentic taste of Louisiana seafood in Houston.

“I love their dinner for two. Which is 6 fish strips, twelve shrimps and their blue crab,” said Robinson.

Where: 3 locations across the city

Get it: Here

2. KID KREOLE

This creole restaurant serves tasty po’boys, crawfish, Louisiana-Style boils and seafood baskets.

“We’re excited to have them giving some love to suburban folks. Their creole mac and cheese is amazing; it’s to die for. You can have a little choice of chicken or seafood involved in it and they just a have a refreshing lemonade to try as well,” said Robinson.

Where: 9739 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, Texas

Get it: Here

3. HERBAN FREQUENCY

This food truck has gained a big following with their vegan gourmet burgers, and it’s a budget-friendly option for the whole family.

“They’re open on the weekends and have a really good burger called ‘The Bun B.’ That’s definitely one of my favorites,”' said Robinson

Where: Location varies.

Get it: Here

4. ISLAND SPICE BAR AND GRILL

This casual dining spot specializes in authentic Caribbean food.

“They have weekly specials going on., They start at about $7 and go up. But I love their loaded fries. It’s really, really good,” said Robinson.

Where: 17802 W little York Rd, Houston, Texas

Get it: Here

5. ISLAND1515 KITCHEN AND RHUM BAR

This restaurant mixes traditional Caribbean food blends with an American twist. P.S. Don’t miss their cocktails.

“They have tiki tacos; they also have oxtail fries as well too. That’s other one of my favorites. And they also have empanadillas. So, really great good,” he said.

Where: 1515 Pease St, Houston, Texas

Get it: Here

To see Robinson’s complete interview, watch the video above.

For more participating restaurants, click here.