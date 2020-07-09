It’s National Ice Cream Month! Here’s where you can grab a scoop or two in Houston

HOUSTON – July is National Ice Cream Month and if you’re craving something sweet (especially cold with this Texas heat) why not treat yourself with a scoop of ice cream?
Whether you’re a fan of a double scoop of vanilla ice cream or live on the wild side with flavors like blueberry lavender, there are thousands of flavors to choose from and surely something for everyone.
Related: Beat the heat! Houston’s Kravin’ Fruit Bar offers the coolest treats in town
We rounded a list of some of our favorite local shops to grab a scoop or two to keep you cool this month. Here are 10 Houston spots where you can scream for some ice cream.
Hank’s Ice Cream Parlor
Review: “If you have their ice cream as soon as you will in no way be completely satisfied with any different ice cream. It is THE BEST.” -Myles
Address: 9291 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025
Phone: (713) 665-5103
Tiny’s Milk & Cookies
Review: “I had the Milk and Cookies Ice Cream and a chocolate cookie. They were both the best I’ve ever tasted. I will be back often. Amazing quality.” - Benjamin
location: 3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005
Website: tinyboxwoods.com/tinys-milk-and-cookies/
Phone: (713) 352-3086
Bae
Ice Cream Lover Review: “I liked this place very much. They let you try any flavors you would like before you make your decision. With radical flavors like fruity pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, coco puffs, charcoal pineapple, and more you have to find something you like! They are super friendly here as well as welcoming right when you walk in! I keep it safe this time but rest assure that I will be coming back for more!!” - AJ
Location: 9798 Bellaire Blvd Suite A, Houston, TX 77036
More Information: baebae.co
Phone: (713) 485-4445
Milk + Sugar
Happy Camper: “WOW! Delicious ice cream in a cool space! Don’t miss milk + sugar, and take the kids, because they like the space-themed wall. There is parking in the back or nearby on the street. YUMMY.” -Cindy
Address: 1848 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
More Information: milkandsugarcreamery.com
Phone: (713) 485-0432
Sweet Bribery
Satisfied Review: “I enjoyed every little bit of this little place! From the sign once you enter, to the cow ceilings, to the flavors of the ice cream! not only that the texture of the ice cream is just so smooth and creamy, the flavors really punch you in the face which you want! I had a few different flavors, such as the coffee, cookies and cream, Cinnamon toast crunch cereal milk, carrot cake. All delicious” -Stephanie
Location: 250 W 19th St suite e, Houston, TX 77008
Website: sweetbribery.co
Phone: (281) 501-0639
Red Circle
Tasty Review: “The ice cream is delicious. Their flavors change often, but some flavors come back eventually. I personally love Elmo Crunch, which I believe is their take on cookies and cream ice cream.” -Katherine
Address: 6838 Ranchester Dr, Houston, TX 77036
More Information: redcirclefranchising.com
Phone: (832) 767-5679
Check Out Foodie Friday: Red Circle Ice Cream
Cloud 10
View this post on Instagram
😋✨Introducing two new delicious flavors! Guava black tea and Coconut milk sorbet w/roasted pineapples Also, We are returning to regular service this friday! Our Upper Kirby location will remain closed, and the Heights and Midtown hours will be 12PM-10PM #cloud10creamery #houstonicecream
Customer Review: “This place has the best ice creams!!! I’m lactose intolerant, but my stomach reacts very well to their handmade treats😍. Seriously 10/10, I’ve told so many friends to their different locations. My favorite go to pints are the Brown Sugar Cookies & Cream and the Rice ice creamsss” - Joyce
Location: 3502 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098
More Info: cloud10creamery.com
Phone: (832) 409-5815
Flower and Cream
Ice Cream Review: “Flower and Cream is the ice cream place this neighborhood was missing. I love the swing seats inside. The ice cream is rich and delicious. My favorite is the rainbow cake flavor which has a lot of cake pieces in it. The honey roasted strawberry is also great. I like when they did the rainbow cake as Astros cake to support our baseball team. They always have pints ready for pick up, but you can get anything you want in a pint. Price point is great for a pint.” -Theresa
Address: 2617 W Holcombe Blvd Suite B, Houston, TX 77030
Website: flowerandcream.com
Phone: (832) 667-8412
SweetCup
View this post on Instagram
Houston weather forecast: partly cloudy 🌤, high of 93 (feels like 99), and 100% chance of sweet scoops at Sweet Cup🍦 Pictured: our Blueberry Lavender Lemon sorbet! A current summer fave that is #dairyfree and #veganfriendly 🌱 available at Sweet Cup Montrose today! We’re scooping: Montrose: 12-9 📍3939 Montrose Blvd. Ella: 1-6 📍3444 Ella Blvd. Stay cool, Houston 😎
Customer Review: “SweetCup is some of the best gelato I’ve ever had, and it’s in par with anything in Italy according to well-versed sources. Creative flavors rotate constantly, so you’re always guaranteed new and interesting choices. Great locally-owned shop that deserves our support, especially during this pandemic!” -Wesley
Location: 3939 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
More Info: sweetcupgelato.com
Phone: (713) 942-2226
Related: Blue Bell brings back their Milk & Cookies ice cream
Smoosh Cookies
View this post on Instagram
🔥Snickerdoodles and Cookies N Cream ice cream can beat the summer heat! ☀️Treat your sweet tooth and try a creamy, cool ice cream sandwich! 😎🍦🍪 . 🚚💨GET IT DELIVERED‼️📦🍪 Visit www.smooshcookies.com & click our delivery partners on the upper right hand side. We’ll come deliver our desserts to your business and doorstep!! 🚚🥳😋 #SMOOSH #SMOOSHcookies
Ice Cream Review: “Incredible ice cream sandwiches. Starts with melt in your mouth cookies that they warm just a tad and then slater so much ice cream in between. Plus they are under $5! For two cookies and ice cream??!! It’s a steal!!” -Seth
Address: 718 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008
Website: smooshcookies.com
Phone: (713) 505-1116