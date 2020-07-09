It’s National Ice Cream Month! Here’s where you can grab a scoop or two in Houston

HOUSTON – July is National Ice Cream Month and if you’re craving something sweet (especially cold with this Texas heat) why not treat yourself with a scoop of ice cream?

Whether you’re a fan of a double scoop of vanilla ice cream or live on the wild side with flavors like blueberry lavender, there are thousands of flavors to choose from and surely something for everyone.

We rounded a list of some of our favorite local shops to grab a scoop or two to keep you cool this month. Here are 10 Houston spots where you can scream for some ice cream.

Hank’s Ice Cream Parlor

Review: “If you have their ice cream as soon as you will in no way be completely satisfied with any different ice cream. It is THE BEST.” -Myles

Address: 9291 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025

Phone: (713) 665-5103

Tiny’s Milk & Cookies

Review: “I had the Milk and Cookies Ice Cream and a chocolate cookie. They were both the best I’ve ever tasted. I will be back often. Amazing quality.” - Benjamin

location: 3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005

Website: tinyboxwoods.com/tinys-milk-and-cookies/

Phone: (713) 352-3086

Bae

Ice Cream Lover Review: “I liked this place very much. They let you try any flavors you would like before you make your decision. With radical flavors like fruity pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, coco puffs, charcoal pineapple, and more you have to find something you like! They are super friendly here as well as welcoming right when you walk in! I keep it safe this time but rest assure that I will be coming back for more!!” - AJ

Location: 9798 Bellaire Blvd Suite A, Houston, TX 77036

More Information: baebae.co

Phone: (713) 485-4445

Milk + Sugar

Happy Camper: “WOW! Delicious ice cream in a cool space! Don’t miss milk + sugar, and take the kids, because they like the space-themed wall. There is parking in the back or nearby on the street. YUMMY.” -Cindy

Address: 1848 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

More Information: milkandsugarcreamery.com

Phone: (713) 485-0432

Sweet Bribery

Satisfied Review: “I enjoyed every little bit of this little place! From the sign once you enter, to the cow ceilings, to the flavors of the ice cream! not only that the texture of the ice cream is just so smooth and creamy, the flavors really punch you in the face which you want! I had a few different flavors, such as the coffee, cookies and cream, Cinnamon toast crunch cereal milk, carrot cake. All delicious” -Stephanie

Location: 250 W 19th St suite e, Houston, TX 77008

Website: sweetbribery.co

Phone: (281) 501-0639

Red Circle

Tasty Review: “The ice cream is delicious. Their flavors change often, but some flavors come back eventually. I personally love Elmo Crunch, which I believe is their take on cookies and cream ice cream.” -Katherine

Address: 6838 Ranchester Dr, Houston, TX 77036

More Information: redcirclefranchising.com

Phone: (832) 767-5679

Cloud 10

Customer Review: “This place has the best ice creams!!! I’m lactose intolerant, but my stomach reacts very well to their handmade treats😍. Seriously 10/10, I’ve told so many friends to their different locations. My favorite go to pints are the Brown Sugar Cookies & Cream and the Rice ice creamsss” - Joyce

Location: 3502 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098

More Info: cloud10creamery.com

Phone: (832) 409-5815

Flower and Cream

Ice Cream Review: “Flower and Cream is the ice cream place this neighborhood was missing. I love the swing seats inside. The ice cream is rich and delicious. My favorite is the rainbow cake flavor which has a lot of cake pieces in it. The honey roasted strawberry is also great. I like when they did the rainbow cake as Astros cake to support our baseball team. They always have pints ready for pick up, but you can get anything you want in a pint. Price point is great for a pint.” -Theresa

Address: 2617 W Holcombe Blvd Suite B, Houston, TX 77030

Website: flowerandcream.com

Phone: (832) 667-8412

SweetCup

Customer Review: “SweetCup is some of the best gelato I’ve ever had, and it’s in par with anything in Italy according to well-versed sources. Creative flavors rotate constantly, so you’re always guaranteed new and interesting choices. Great locally-owned shop that deserves our support, especially during this pandemic!” -Wesley

Location: 3939 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

More Info: sweetcupgelato.com

Phone: (713) 942-2226

Smoosh Cookies

Ice Cream Review: “Incredible ice cream sandwiches. Starts with melt in your mouth cookies that they warm just a tad and then slater so much ice cream in between. Plus they are under $5! For two cookies and ice cream??!! It’s a steal!!” -Seth

Address: 718 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008

Website: smooshcookies.com

Phone: (713) 505-1116

Here’s to National Ice Cream Month!