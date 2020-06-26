Beat the heat! Houston’s Kravin’ Fruit Bar offers the coolest treats in town

HOUSTON – Grab your swimwear and your sunglasses because summer is officially here. If you’re craving something sweet and cold, Houston’s Kravin’ Fruit Bar offers a variety of treats that will help you beat the Texas heat.

Located in Chinatown and Katy, Kravin’ Fruit Bar has been in the Houston area since 2012. Family owned and operated, co-owner Bryan Ngo shared how his mom’s idea turned into a business and about opening the first location on Bellaire Boulevard.

“She [mom] wanted to be her own entrepreneur and wanted to own her own business,” said Ngo. “When she started, she didn’t know much, but had worked in the restaurant industry before.”

When Ngo graduated from college, he decided to venture off into the family business. Ngo said he invested their family’s savings into expanding the restaurant to its second location in Katy.

When the fruit bar first opened, the boba business wasn’t as popular, limiting its menu items. Through experience and expansion of the business, Kravin’ Fruit Bar slowly began expanding its menu items, introducing more specialty drinks, shaved ice, snow ice and finger foods.

Cool Off with Some Sweet Treats

At Kravin’ Fruit Bar, there are plenty of ways to cool off and satisfy your sweet tooth. Some of its popular frozen treats include the Wat-a-melonada and Mangonada specialty drinks. The drinks are made from a frozen fruit juice such as watermelon or mango, topped with chamoy, fresh fruit, tajin and a tamarind candy stick.

If you’re craving something a bit more chilled, try its snow ice. Ngo described this menu item as a very fine shaved ice that instantly melts in your mouth. There are six flavors to choose from including green tea, Mangonada, milk tea, taro, strawberry and Thai tea.

If you’re a first-timer, Ngo suggests starting with a basic menu item such as its house milk tea, which includes a black tea and non-dairy creamer, filled with tapioca balls. On the food side, you can’t go wrong with its “Kravin Fries.”

“If you’re looking for spice, it’s a good spice kicker,” stated Ngo. “The combination of a milk tea and the fries is a good balance of sweetness with some spice.”

Of course, there are plenty of teas to choose from, with a myriad of toppings. The first sinker, such as boba, jelly, poppers or pudding, is free, and any additional will be extra.

Giving back to the community

Aside from its delicious desserts, Kravin’ Fruit Bar supports its community and constantly gives back. In 2017, they assisted with Harvey relief groups by donating proceeds from its purchases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the fruit bar partnered with Soaring Phoenix, providing meals and drinks to healthcare workers and Houston’s Covenant House.

Kravin’ Fruit Bar is located at 10623 Bellaire Boulevard Suite 143 in Houston and 21788 Katy Freeway, Suite 200 in Katy.

For more information, you can visit its Facebook page here.