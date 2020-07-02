7 Independence Day dessert confections you can get in Houston that feel like freedom

HOUSTON – We officially made it halfway through the year. Although the year wasn’t what we had expected, it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate our country’s Independence Day.

Whether you’re watching a virtual fireworks display or making hotdog burgers (yes, this is a thing and it has a great taste) at home, why not treat yourself to some Independence Day themed desserts.

While there are a few places that will observe the holiday, make sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and get your orders in before July 4th. Here are seven Independence Day dessert confections you can get in the Houston area.

Tout Suite

How to order: In-store every day thru July 4 in the downtown location and at @sweethtx in CityCentre too. Stop by to pick up but just to be sure, call (832) 323-2931 or email order@toutsuitehtx.com to preorder yours to sweeten your July 4th festivities!

Address: 2001 Commerce St #2379, Houston, TX 77002

More Info: toutsuitehtx.com

Phone: (713) 227-8688

Pan De Licious

How to order: Send them a direct message through Instagram to place your orders. 4th of July Special dozen will be exclusively available on July 3 until July 5.

More Info: instagram.com/pan_de_licious/

Sweet

How to order: Preorder your Funfetti cake by calling 832-323-2931.

Address: 801 Town & Country Blvd.Houston, Texas 77024

Phone: (832) 323-2931

More Info: ilovesweet.com/

Dessert Gallery

How to order: Stop by (with your mask on, of course) to pick up some sweet treats. It will be closed on July 4th but will have plenty of patriotic desserts until then!

Address: 3600 Kirby Dr., Houston, TX 77098

Website: dessertgallery.com

Phone: (713) 522-9999

Aqua S

How to order: Only available July 1 - July 15. Must wear a mask when entering the building.

Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd D232, Houston, TX 77036

More Info: aquas.us.com

Phone: (281) 501-3220

WonderWaffle

Why wait...?!?! We start our 4th of July celebrations already today with our limited edition "Independence Day"... Posted by WonderWaffel Houston Texas on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

How to order: Only available for a short time, July 1st - July 4th. The restaurant is located inside of Baybrook Mall.

Address: 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX 77546

More Info: wonderwaffel.com

Phone: (346) 230-0391

Big City Wings

How to order: For adults only! Cocktails will be available this weekend at the restaurants.

Address: 8 locations around Houston

More Info: bigcitywings.com/

Happy 4th of July and don’t forget to wear your masks!