7 Independence Day dessert confections you can get in Houston that feel like freedom

HOUSTON – We officially made it halfway through the year. Although the year wasn’t what we had expected, it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate our country’s Independence Day.
Whether you’re watching a virtual fireworks display or making hotdog burgers (yes, this is a thing and it has a great taste) at home, why not treat yourself to some Independence Day themed desserts.
Related: Hot diggity dog! Here are 7 local hot dog spots you can find in the Houston area
While there are a few places that will observe the holiday, make sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and get your orders in before July 4th. Here are seven Independence Day dessert confections you can get in the Houston area.
Tout Suite
View this post on Instagram
Star-spangled cookie creme tarts are now here! In store everyday thru July 4 here in downtown and at @sweethtx in CityCentre too! Individually sold in store for $6.50 ea, a box of 4 for $25 or a box of 6 for $33! Stop by to pick up but just to be sure, call 832-323-2931 or email order@toutsuitehtx.com to preorder yours to sweeten your July 4th festivities! #lifeisshortmakeitsweet. #toutsuite. #sweethtx #toutsuitehtx
How to order: In-store every day thru July 4 in the downtown location and at @sweethtx in CityCentre too. Stop by to pick up but just to be sure, call (832) 323-2931 or email order@toutsuitehtx.com to preorder yours to sweeten your July 4th festivities!
Address: 2001 Commerce St #2379, Houston, TX 77002
More Info: toutsuitehtx.com
Phone: (713) 227-8688
Pan De Licious
View this post on Instagram
The flavorful twist of your favorite FRESHLY BAKED pandesals now comes in Blueberry, Raspberry and Vanilla Almond flavors! . Try all these flavors in a 4th of July Special dozen for only $12.99! Send us a message to place your orders! . [4th of July Special dozen will be exclusively available on July 3 until July 5. These new flavors will not be included as options for the existing assorted flavored pandesals.] #Pandelicious #HoustonTX #Houstonfood #staffordtx #4thofjuly
How to order: Send them a direct message through Instagram to place your orders. 4th of July Special dozen will be exclusively available on July 3 until July 5.
More Info: instagram.com/pan_de_licious/
Sweet
View this post on Instagram
Your 4th of July party isn’t a party without CAKE! Preorder your Funfetti cake by calling 832-323-2931! We have 3 sizes AND GLUTEN FREE available: 4” (4-6 servings) for $40, 6” (8-12 servings) for $55, and 9” (12-16 servings) for $75! Available in store by the slice everyday thru this weekend! And the whole cake as preorder for pickup from here in CityCentre or from @toutsuitehtx in downtown! Or for delivery too! #lifeisshortmakeitsweet. #toutsuite. #sweethtx #toutsuitehtx
How to order: Preorder your Funfetti cake by calling 832-323-2931.
Address: 801 Town & Country Blvd.Houston, Texas 77024
Phone: (832) 323-2931
More Info: ilovesweet.com/
Dessert Gallery
How to order: Stop by (with your mask on, of course) to pick up some sweet treats. It will be closed on July 4th but will have plenty of patriotic desserts until then!
Address: 3600 Kirby Dr., Houston, TX 77098
Website: dessertgallery.com
Phone: (713) 522-9999
Aqua S
View this post on Instagram
Say H E L L O to Cupcake and Raspberry! They are sweet duo that pair perfectly with our Signature Sea Salt. The three of them together make red, white and blue 🇺🇸 Perfect for the most summer month of summer ☀️ ——————— 🆕 Raspberry (DF/GF/V) + Cupcake (GF). 🍦 Sea Salt (GF). 📅 July 1 - July 15. 🙌🏼 Flavors update every 1st & 16th of the month. ——————— • • • Follow us for amazing soft serve ice cream! 💁🏻♂️💁🏻♀️ 🍦IG: @aquas_us. 🍦FB: Aqua S US. 🍦Email: info@aquas.us.com 🍦Website: www.aquas.us.com 📍Store: 9889 Bellaire Blvd D232, Houston, TX 77036. 📍Store: 2204 General Booth Blvd, Ste 410, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. 📍Store: 1000 Girod St, Unit 104B, New Orleans, LA 70113. 📍Store: 506 Yale St, Suite D, Houston TX 77007. 📍Store: 2375 Victory Park Ln, Suite 140, Dallas, TX 75219. • • • Tag a friend to try new flavors with!• • • • #aquasicecream #aquashouston #aquasvb #aquasheights #aquasnola #aquasdallas #houstonfoodguide #visithouston #visitvirginiabeach #houstonfoodies #houstoneats #hotcocoa #hotcocoaicecream #hotcocoatime #bestintown #icecreamlover #icecreamheaven #bestfoodfeed #july4th #independenceday #visitdallas
How to order: Only available July 1 - July 15. Must wear a mask when entering the building.
Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd D232, Houston, TX 77036
More Info: aquas.us.com
Phone: (281) 501-3220
WonderWaffle
Why wait...?!?! We start our 4th of July celebrations already today with our limited edition "Independence Day"...Posted by WonderWaffel Houston Texas on Wednesday, July 1, 2020
How to order: Only available for a short time, July 1st - July 4th. The restaurant is located inside of Baybrook Mall.
Address: 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX 77546
More Info: wonderwaffel.com
Phone: (346) 230-0391
Big City Wings
How to order: For adults only! Cocktails will be available this weekend at the restaurants.
Address: 8 locations around Houston
More Info: bigcitywings.com/