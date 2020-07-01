Houston chef and restaurant owner shares the burger hot dog hybrid you need at your next cookout

HOUSTON – If you’ve ever found yourself torn between choosing burgers or hot dogs, we’ve got a perfect solution. Cheeseburger dogs are the ultimate hybrid dish for your next backyard cookout. It’s a tasty twist on two classic summer faves that’s super easy to make. Restaurant owner and chef Tim Love shares his recipe, just in time for the 4th of July.

Restaurant owner and chef Tim Love shares his recipe for Cheeseburger Dogs, the ultimate hybrid dish for summer cookouts. (KPRC)

Chef Tim Love’s Cheeseburger Dogs

Serves: 4 | Active time: 10 minutes | Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

20 oz. 80/20 lean ground beef

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. paprika

4 whole wheat hot dog buns

4 white cheddar cheese slices

Directions:

Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°) Place ground beef, mayonnaise, shallot, salt, pepper and paprika in a large bowl; gently mix with hands to combine. Divide mixture into four equal portions. Form each portion into the shape of a hot dog. Place buns cut side down on unoiled grates; grill, uncovered, about 1 min. Set aside. Place burger dogs on oiled grates; grill, covered, 4 min. Flip and cook, covered, 5 to 6 min. more, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 160° During final minute of grilling, top each burger dog with one cheese slice. Place burger dogs inside grilled buns. Serve with your favorite condiments and toppings, like lettuce, tomato, onions or pickles.

Don’t feel like cooking this 4th of July? No problem! Woodshed Smokehouse at Levy Park is offering to-go party packs complete with bbq, sides, dessert and drinks. Of course, by drinks we mean margaritas, cocktails, beer and wine.

To connect with Chef Tim Love, click here.