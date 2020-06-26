Hot diggity dog! Here are 7 local hot dog spots you can find in the Houston area

HOUSTON – This July we are celebrating the month with some delicious hot dogs! Whether it’s Fourth of July, National Hot Dog Day (July 22) or simply Fry-Yay, you’re bound to eat a hot dog at some point during the month.

Now the question is -- where to go? Well, we did the work for you. Whether you’re a chili-cheese dog or plain American dog type of person, these local spots offer a variety of dogs with many toppings. Here seven hot dog spots in the greater Houston area you need to try.

Good Dog Houston

Customer Review: “Good Dog is a cozy little place to get some pretty spectacular food. The menu is just the right size—not too many options to overwhelm but just enough for the whole family (or clique) to get something different.” -Lina

Location: 903 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008

1312 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX 77006

Phone: (832) 800-3647

More Info: gooddoghouston.com

Moon Tower Inn

Satisfied Review: “If you’re looking for a great burger, great selection of beer, and dog, look no further! This place has it all. The Wild Boar dog was the best I’ve ever had and the “hell” sauce was everything you could ask for in a condiment. The burger was cooked perfectly and the Yellow Rose IPA was both fragrant and tasty. I will definitely make this a place to come whenever I am in Houston!” -Lewis

Address: 3004 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003

More Info: damngoodfoodcoldassbeer.com

Phone: (832) 969-1934

Yoyo’s Hot Dogs

Foodie Review: “Best hot dog out there period! Don’t let the line scare you, it’s definitely worth the wait! All the toppings and the ingredients make this hotdog amazing! You can really tell the owner puts all his love in this hot dog stand!”

Location: 5555 Morningside Drive Houston, Texas 77005

Phone: (713) 839-6207

El Perron Hot Dogs

Un Hawaiano con trompo o un Chihuahua con aguacate y queso. Cual se te antojó? #streetfood #hotdogs #mexicanhotdog... Posted by El perron Hot Dogs. on Friday, May 29, 2020

Happy Review: “If you are looking for Mexican style hotdogs or hotdogs without the basic cheese and chili...then this is definitely the place to check out! Will be going back soon. Tried the Mexicano and El Perron....delicious!” - Eddie

Address: 5020 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015

Phone: (832) 203-9512

More Information: https://www.facebook.com/ElPerronHotDogs/

Hot Dogs El Moreno

Customer Review: “The burgers and hot dogs are super delicious! I also always get the salchipapas with whatever we order. Definitely recommend this place!” -Jessica

Location: 17525 Farm to Market Rd 529, Houston, TX 77095

Phone: (832) 358-4091

That’s My Dog

Hot Dog Review: “My husband and I both got the dirty dog and it was fabulous. Chili was super flavorful and the dog itself was plump, juicy, and definitely not just out of a package. More than enough fries to go around. We’ll certainly be back.” -Suzzane

Location: 22635 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy, TX 77449

More Information: https://tmd30.com/

Phone: (830) 274-7538

Midwest Coney Connection

Satisfied Review: “Good dogs, I must say! Better than anything I’ve eaten all day! No bland dogs here, just wish I had it with some beer. Seriously, the good was good, believe me now because of it I’m in a good mood.” -Massoud

Location: 2829 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, Texas 77056

Phone: (832) 523-2973

More Info: midwestconeyconnection.com/

Us after eating hot dogs