ATTENTION GRILLERS: This pellet grill is a MUST-HAVE for a summer cookout

HOUSTON – Grilling season is here! And after months in quarantine, is the best excuse to enjoy the outdoors.

If you want to step up your barbecue game this summer, a pellet grill with a meat probe that is Wi-Fi controlled is the way to go!

Monument grill and app (Monument grill)

“A pellet grill it’s the crock pot of the grilling world,” said Kathryn Emery, home improvement & lifestyle expert, who shared the latest in grills and accessories to get the job done.

To see Emery’s complete interview, watch the video below. And to see more information about the products, continue reading.

1. Pellet grills are the future of barbecue

Monument pellet grill (Monument grill)

Product: Monument Grills pellet grill

Available here

A pellet grill works like a convection oven and uses wood pellets you can get in a variety of flavors—hickory, pecan, alder, mesquite, cherry, apple, maple, bourbon, etc. It also comes with a digital thermostat to help you monitor your meat’s temperature.

“It can bake, it can smoke, it can roast, it can grill, it can braise. It’s fueled by wood pellets. You can go from 180°F to smoke up to 700°F so you can do anything. You can put your brisket on your pellet grill, stick your probe in there, download the app, it will tell you the temperature of your meat, when your meat it’s done, and then, when it’s done you can hit off. It will keep it warm,” said Emery.

2. Consider innovation when buying a gas grill

Monument Grill Clear View Gas Lid (Monument Grill)

Product: Monument Grill Clear View Gas Lid

Available at: Lowes

Gas grills are an easy way to cook It gets hot quickly, it gets the job done, it’s convenient. But if you’re looking to upgrade your gas grill you need to think about: size, heat, start, style and LED lit control.

“First, think about how much you want to cook – that will determine the size. Look for cast iron grates or stainless steel that get hot quickly and distribute heat. Also, an electronic push to start ignition, is easiest and most reliable to get the grill started. A clear view lid so you can keep the lid closed for consistent heat. And LED blue back lit knobs light up the control panel to cook into the evening. This grill has all of it,” said Emery.

3. Spice up your homemade BBQ sauce

Four Roses Bourbon (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Product: Four Roses Bourbon

Available here

Use a bourbon that will offer a smoky char to your BBQ sauces.

“I like to make recipes with what’s already in my kitchen. For a good smoky barbecue sauce, this bourbon is a really affordable versatile way to cook. And the benefit, you can always sip and cook,” said Emery.

4. Grill without the mess

Yoshi copper grill mat (Yoshi copper grill mat)

Product: Yoshi Copper Grill Mat

Available at: Walmart

This non-stick mat keeps your grill clean and cooks food evenly. It’s reusable, reversible and dishwasher safe.

“It’s a copper mat that will give you those nice sear marks. It comes in a pack of two. You throw it on the grill, and you can cook fish it won’t stick, vegetables won’t fall through, sauces won’t drip,” said Emery.

5. Use versatile all-in-one set trays

Charcoal Companion Grill Station (Charcoal Companion)

Product: Charcoal Companion Grill Station

Available at: Amazon

Marinate, store, chill, and serve food while keeping accessories close at hand. One tray is marked “raw” and the other “cooked” to eliminate confusion and cross-contamination.

“This is the grill caddy. It’s all in one. You can carry your beer; you can carry your tongs. You have your raw food on the bottom and the hot food on the top for when it’s all done,” said Emery.

To connect with Emery for more products and tips, click here.

Happy grilling!!