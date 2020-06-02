Houston mom and Yardpeeps creator talks cute yard signs for essential workers

HOUSTON – Robyn Goldstein is an attorney and a business owner by day, who also happens to know a thing or two about graphic design.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, on nights that Robyn couldn’t fall asleep, she would stay up for hours doodling pictures of frontline and essential workers on her iPad. She wondered how she could thank them, and came up with her latest venture: Yardpeeps. Signs with adorable drawings of our frontline workers, representing just a small token of our appreciation.

Robyn’s late-night drawings have now turned into an adorable set of yard signs that have not only been popping up in our city, but all over the country.

Each sign is $20, and all of the proceeds benefit Brighter Bites Houston, a non-profit that also supports the Houston Food Bank. Get yours at yardpeeps.com.