Don’t get it twisted, these Houston grilled cheese sandwiches will make you melt

HOUSTON – Remember growing up when mom used to cook your favorite grilled cheese sandwiches? Well, you can relive your childhood with Twisted Grilled Cheese’s delicious, mouthwatering and cheesy sandwiches.

Located at the Galleria Food Truck Park, Twisted Grilled Cheese is not your traditional food truck. It is a cutting edge haven for all things cheese.

Just like its name, these one-of-kind flavors are pretty twisted.

“We really wanted grilled cheese but didn’t want basic grilled cheese,” said General Manager Erin Willrich. “Our goal is to provide a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches and not just your typical ones.”

That’s exactly what you will find here. Menu items include the TCG 5 Cheese Classic, Pepperoni Pizza, Buffalo Chicken and Twisted Burger. As for its top sellers, it includes the Halal Philly grilled cheesesteak and smokehouse brisket.

Willrich said these sandwiches are for all ages and there is something for everyone.

Score a Deal

At Twisted Food Truck, you can score a great deal on its 5 Cheese Classic GC sandwich. From Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can get a grilled cheese sandwich, parmesan fries and its signature limeade all for $10.

If it’s your first time and not sure what to get, don’t worry. Willrich said the food truck is big on consistency and wants every new and loyal customer to have the same experience. Its grilled cheese masters are happy to explain all the menu items and even allow you to sample its flavors.

Twisted Grilled Cheese is located at 2829 Chimney Rock Road. The food truck is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check them out in person or skip the lines by placing an order online. For more information, you can visit its website here.