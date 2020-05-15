Don’t get it twisted, these Houston grilled cheese sandwiches will make you melt
HOUSTON – Remember growing up when mom used to cook your favorite grilled cheese sandwiches? Well, you can relive your childhood with Twisted Grilled Cheese’s delicious, mouthwatering and cheesy sandwiches.
Located at the Galleria Food Truck Park, Twisted Grilled Cheese is not your traditional food truck. It is a cutting edge haven for all things cheese.
View this post on Instagram
Smokehouse Brisket Grilled Cheese @twistedgrilledcheese this WEEK‼️🔥Come Eat‼️ORDER ONLINE, LINK IN BIO . . NO WAIT: Place your order online, link in bio or call your order in 30 mins ahead of time at (713) 498-3520. 🚨Feature GC: Smokehouse Brisket TGC Dessert Sandwich Feature: The Cheesecake TGC Handspun Shake Feature: The Peanut Butter Cup BEST GRILLED CHEESE IN HOUSTON‼️ See you this WEEK!!!⏰11am - 9pm Location: TGC Head Quarters 2829 Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77056 TGC Lunch Specials 👇 . . TGC will be offering $10 lunch specials from 11am - 3pm which will include a FREE regular parmesan waffle fries & our TGC signature limeade with the purchase of a TGC 5 Cheese Classic GC sandwich!!! (This offer is only from 11am - 3pm this Wed-Sun)🔥🔥 . . 🚨You can now find us on GrubHub, UberEats, & Doordash for delivery!! Also can order ahead on our website, link in bio.. . . . . #grilledcheesefoodtruckhouston #gourmetgrilledcheesefoodtruck #houstonfoodtrucks #houstonfoodies #foodiehouston #eatershouston #foodnetworkhouston #instafoodiehouston #foodphotographyhouston #halalfoodtruck #houstoneats #bestfoodhouston #bestfoodtruckhouston #twistedgrilledcheesehouston #galleriafoodtruckpark #thingstodoinhouston #foodtravlershouston #bestgrilledcheeseshouston #foodpornhouston #halalgrilledcheesehouston #halalmeathouston #halalphillycheesesteakhouston #halalfoodieshouston #besthalalsandwichhouston #toprestaurantshouston
Just like its name, these one-of-kind flavors are pretty twisted.
“We really wanted grilled cheese but didn’t want basic grilled cheese,” said General Manager Erin Willrich. “Our goal is to provide a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches and not just your typical ones.”
View this post on Instagram
5 Cheese Pepperoni @twistedgrilledcheese this WEEK😋 NO WAIT: Call your order in 20 mins ahead of time at (713) 498-3520 🚨Feature GC: 5 Cheese Pepperoni TGC Dessert Sandwich Feature: Sweet Apple Brie TGC Handspun Shake Feature: The Peanut Butter Cup BEST GRILLED CHEESE IN HOUSTON‼️ See you this WEEK!!!⏰11am - 8pm Location: TGC Head Quarters 2829 Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77056 TGC Lunch Specials 👇 . . TGC will be offering $10 lunch specials from 11am - 3pm which will include a FREE regular parmesan waffle fries & our TGC signature limeade with the purchase of a TGC 5 Cheese Classic GC!!! (This offer is only from 11am - 3pm this Thu-Sun)🔥📸:@eatanddrinkhouston . . 🚨You can now find us on GrubHub, UberEats, & Doordash for delivery!! . . . . . . . #grilledcheesefoodtruckhouston #gourmetgrilledcheesefoodtruck #houstonfoodtrucks #houstonfoodies #foodiehouston #foodies #eatershouston #foodnetwork #instafoodie #foodphotography #texasfood #halalfoodtruck #houstoneats #bestfoodhouston #cheesetruck #cheeselovers #bestfoodtruckhouston #twistedgrilledcheesehouston #galleriafoodtruckpark #thingstodoinhouston #foodtravlers #bestgrilledcheeseshouston #foodporn
That’s exactly what you will find here. Menu items include the TCG 5 Cheese Classic, Pepperoni Pizza, Buffalo Chicken and Twisted Burger. As for its top sellers, it includes the Halal Philly grilled cheesesteak and smokehouse brisket.
Willrich said these sandwiches are for all ages and there is something for everyone.
View this post on Instagram
Treat your mother to our Halal Philly Cheesesteak Grilled Cheese @twistedgrilledcheese for lunch TODAY‼️😋HAPPY MOTHERS DAY to all the loving wonderful moms out there‼️ Come Eat‼️ORDER ONLINE, LINK IN BIO . . NO WAIT: Call your order in 25 mins ahead of time at (713) 498-3520. You can also place your order on our website, link in bio.. 🚨Feature GC: Halal Philly Cheesesteak TGC Dessert Sandwich Feature: The Sweet Brie TGC Handspun Shake Feature: The Peanut Butter Cup BEST GRILLED CHEESE IN HOUSTON‼️ See you TODAY!!!⏰11am - 9pm Location: TGC Head Quarters 2829 Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77056 TGC Lunch Specials 👇 . . TGC will be offering $10 lunch specials from 11am - 3pm which will include a FREE regular parmesan waffle fries & our TGC signature limeade with the purchase of a TGC 5 Cheese Classic GC sandwich!!! (This offer is only from 11am - 3pm this Wed-Sun)🔥🔥 . . 🚨You can now find us on GrubHub, UberEats, & Doordash for delivery!! Also can order ahead on our website, link in bio.. . . . . #grilledcheesefoodtruckhouston #gourmetgrilledcheesefoodtruck #houstonfoodtrucks #houstonfoodies #foodiehouston #eatershouston #foodnetworkhouston #instafoodiehouston #foodphotographyhouston #texasfood #halalfoodtruck #houstoneats #bestfoodhouston #cheesetruck #cheeselovers #bestfoodtruckhouston #twistedgrilledcheesehouston #galleriafoodtruckpark #thingstodoinhouston #foodtravlers #bestgrilledcheeseshouston #foodpornhouston #halalgrilledcheese #halalmeathouston #halalphillycheesesteak #halalfoodies #besthalalsandwichhouston #toprestaurantshouston
Score a Deal
At Twisted Food Truck, you can score a great deal on its 5 Cheese Classic GC sandwich. From Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can get a grilled cheese sandwich, parmesan fries and its signature limeade all for $10.
View this post on Instagram
5 Cheese🍕Grilled Cheese + Parmesan Waffle Fries @twistedgrilledcheese TODAY‼️🔥😋Come Eat‼️ORDER ONLINE, LINK IN BIO . . NO WAIT: Place your order online, link in bio or call your order in 30 mins ahead of time at (713) 498-3520. 🚨Feature GC: 5 Cheese Pepperoni TGC Dessert Sandwich Feature: The Cheesecake TGC Handspun Shake Feature: The Peanut Butter Cup BEST GRILLED CHEESE IN HOUSTON‼️ See you TODAY!!!⏰11am - 9pm Location: TGC Head Quarters 2829 Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77056 TGC Lunch Specials 👇 . . TGC will be offering $10 lunch specials from 11am - 3pm which will include a FREE regular parmesan waffle fries & our TGC signature limeade with the purchase of a TGC 5 Cheese Classic GC sandwich!!! (This offer is only from 11am - 3pm this Wed-Sun)🔥🔥 📸:@penneforourthoughts . . 🚨You can now find us on GrubHub, UberEats, & Doordash for delivery!! Also can order ahead on our website, link in bio.. . . . . #grilledcheesefoodtruckhouston #gourmetgrilledcheesefoodtruck #houstonfoodtrucks #houstonfoodies #foodiehouston #eatershouston #foodnetworkhouston #instafoodiehouston #foodphotographyhouston #halalfoodtruck #houstoneats #bestfoodhouston #bestfoodtruckhouston #twistedgrilledcheesehouston #galleriafoodtruckpark #thingstodoinhouston #foodtravlershouston #bestgrilledcheeseshouston #foodpornhouston #halalgrilledcheesehouston #halalmeathouston #halalphillycheesesteakhouston #halalfoodieshouston #besthalalsandwichhouston #toprestaurantshouston
If it’s your first time and not sure what to get, don’t worry. Willrich said the food truck is big on consistency and wants every new and loyal customer to have the same experience. Its grilled cheese masters are happy to explain all the menu items and even allow you to sample its flavors.
Twisted Grilled Cheese is located at 2829 Chimney Rock Road. The food truck is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check them out in person or skip the lines by placing an order online. For more information, you can visit its website here.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.