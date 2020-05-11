4 DIY home projects to improve your outdoor space

HOUSTON – With more time at home, now is a great time to tackle outdoor cleaning and gardening projects around the house.

Kathryn Emery, home improvement & lifestyle expert, shares 4 DIY tips to transform your home and the latest products to get the job done.

1. PRESSURE WASH THE OUTSIDE OF YOUR HOME

Product: Greenworks Pressure Washer

Available at: Lowe’s

“I love to look for things that do all the work for me and a pressure washer is one of those things. With multiple three speeds for different jobs, like mold on your driveway, even your windows 20 feet up, all without a lot of effort,” said Emery, who said that its water sense technology you won’t waste water.

2. REFINISH YOUR OUTDOOR FIXTURES AND PATIO FURNITURE

Product: Rejuvenate Restorer wipes

Available at: Amazon

“Get everything looking good outside without having to buy everything new. Use it on siding, outdoor grill, metal garden furniture, shutters, mailboxes, aluminum & plastic fencing, lighting fixtures, exterior doors,” said Emery, who showed us how one of her patio chairs came back to life with the wipes.

3. GROW YOUR OWN VEGETABLES AND HERBS IN SUSTAINABLE PLANTERS

Product: Bloem ocean series planters

Available at: Lowe’s

“Made from recycled ocean plastic. These pots are constructed of high-quality durable plastic and are fade resistant to last you for multiple seasons,” said Emery.

4. WATER YOUR YARD SMARTLY

Product: Orbit B-Hyve Smart Watering Irrigation System

Available at: B-Hyve.

“Keep everything lush and green without breaking the bank. This irrigation system has a simple setup. Just download the B-hyve app and, then program your timer. The system is smart enough to override watering on rainy days,” said Emery.

