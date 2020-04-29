3 creative projects under $50 to help you pass the time

HOUSTON – Done cleaning? Cooking? Binge-watching shows? Listening to podcasts? Tired of going on walks? Taken 1 too many naps?

I get it! You’ve probably tried just about everything to keep yourself and the kids entertained during the quarantine.

So, we’ve put a list together of fun activities that will make the hours fly by!

If you’re ready to get crafty, check out these family-friendly projects:

1. TIE DYE KITS

Neon Tie Dye Kit (Neon Tie Dye Kit)

$9.99, Target

This is an easy project that will not create a huge mess. All the dying can take place inside the keeper crate depending on the technique you choose to use. It’s made for ages 8+ and includes 4 color dyes, rubber bands, gloves, a t-shirt and all of the instructions.

Order the Tie Dye Kit, here

2. A CLASSIC PHOTO PUZZLE

Venus Puzzle (Venus Puzzle)

$34.99 + taxes and shipping for the 500 piece puzzle

Derrick and Brandon ordered this customized puzzle and arrived in a week! It will keep you and the kids busy for hours and could even make a great Mother’s Day gift.

Order the puzzle, here

3. DIY COOKIE DECORATING KIT

DIY Cookie Decorating Kit (DIY Cookie Decorating Kit)

$25 for 8 cookies and 4 icing colors

Owner, Morgan, graduated from Texas A&M with an applied mathematics degree, but soon realized she was in need of a creative outlet. She found herself watching cookie decorating videos on Instagram and decided to give it a try herself. She bought a starter kit and soon enough began perfecting her recipes. After 2 years of hard work she’s gone full-time.

Morgan offers cookie classes, accepts custom orders and is even creating ‘ear savers’ with her 3D printer to donate to nurses and doctors.

Derrick and Brandon worked on the ‘Fiesta Kit’ and Courtney and her boys worked on the ‘Mother’s Day Kit'.

Place your orders, here

