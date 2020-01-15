HL OBSESSIONS: Shop Courtney and Derrick’s January favorites

HOUSTON – Almost every day, Courtney and Derrick get asked about what they’re wearing or about some of the products they use.

Both Courtney and Derrick are an open book when it comes to sharing their obsessions.

So it’s time once again to share some of their favorite items of the month.

This time, they’ve got you covered with everything from travel bags to jewelry and even skin care solutions!

If you love these products as much as they do, we have some discount codes for you as well.

Keep your significant other, friends and family in mind. These are great gift options!

Full disclosure: Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies at all, these are simply products they love.

Check out their January favorites below:

FILSON

High quality, durable apparel and accessories made in the USA.

Based in Seattle and established in 1897, Filson started as a blanket and clothing manufacturer to help outfit those going after the Klondike Gold Rush. Merchandise included boots, moccasins, and sleeping bags specifically designed for the extreme cold conditions in the north.

Derrick owns 6 of their bags and the oldest one is 10 years old!

At least one, if not 2 of their bags are with him every single time he’s on a plane or on a weekend road trip.

Filson is currently having a huge winter sale with discounts of at least 35% off.

You can also receive 10% discount by subscribing to their newsletter, here.

CHRISTINA GREENE JEWELRY

Locally designed by Houstonian and entrepreneur Christina Greene.

You can find her products online as well as in her brand new retail store in Rice Village.

Christina founded the company in 2011 after graduating from Parsons School of Design in New York (and previously Texas Christian University).

Products include jewelry, home goods, handbags, cufflinks and studs. Unique, upscale artisan jewelry is made in Jaipur, India. You can also fine stones like turquoise, amethyst, citrine and coral.

Take advantage of the winter sale with 40% off scarves and ornaments and 50% off sweaters.

You can also use the promo code, “HOUSTONLIFE” for 20% your order, valid now through the end of January, here.

PURESCRUBS

A local Houston company providing 100% natural and organic scrubs filled with skin loving oils, butters and nutrients.

The full exfoliation kit includes a wooden spoon, organic oatmeal exfoliating bar soap and loofah pad. There are over a dozen aromas & various scrubs to choose from.

If you purchase two scrubs you are eligible for free shipping.

You can also click here, to use the promo code “ZAVALA” for 10% off your order. This code is good for 30 days from January 15, 2020.

Stay tuned for February favorites coming to you next month!