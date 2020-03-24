HL OBSESSIONS: Here’s a list of Courtney and Derrick’s favorite apps to help keep you sane

HOUSTON – If you’re at home feeling stir crazy during this time, Courtney and Derrick are keeping all viewers in mind and are trying to help out as much as possible.

If you’re a regular viewer, you may be familiar with Houston Life’s monthly segment, HL Obsessions.

Once a month Courtney and Derrick share some of their favorite products with us all. Whether it’s their favorite beauty items, food, clothing or accessories, they always have us covered.

This month, they are switching things up a bit. They are focusing on free apps you can download to help you with exercises, cooking, your finances and entertainment.

Full disclosure: Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies at all, these are simply apps they love.

Check out the list below:

7 MINUTE WORKOUT

#1 fitness app in 127 countries

Become your own personal trainer

12 high intensity bodyweight exercises

30 seconds per exercise, 10 seconds rest between exercises

Download app here through the App Store

Download app here though Google Play

“It essentially walks you through a workout in 7 minutes, but it’s an interval workout… So you keep your heart rate up, it keeps you moving… It doesn’t just walk you through the exercise, it shows you how do it.” - Derrick

TASTY

Over 4,000 Tasty recipes

Includes a step-by-step instruction mode

A ‘My Recipes’ page serves as your own mobile cookbook

Search tool allows you to filter by ingredients, cuisine and social occasions

Download app here through the App Store

Download app here though Google Play

“For all the wannabe chefs out there, it’s such a cool app! It puts everything in one place and I like being able to see what the process of a recipe looks like before I begin.” - Courtney

CREDIT KARMA

Check your credit scores for free

Filing your state and federal tax return is 100% free

Spot identity theft

Receive personalized loan and credit card recommendations

Download app here through the App Store

Download app here though Google Play

“While you’re at home… get your credit score up people! This is a great app to do it. Essentially it lays out your financial picture for you. It will give you all kinds of tips and information.” - Derrick

NIGHT SKY

A guide to the sky

The easiest way to stargaze

Download app here through the App Store

“This one is the bomb dot com! Have you ever looked up at night and wondered is that Venus, Pluto, what is that? On a clear night you can basically hold your phone up to the sky and it maps out what you’re looking for. From the constellations to the planets… you can travel with this app… even your kids right now, it’s a great evening science lesson.” - Courtney

Stay tuned for April favorites coming to you next month!