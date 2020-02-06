HL OBSESSIONS: Shop Courtney and Derrick’s February favorites

HOUSTON – Almost every day, Courtney and Derrick get asked about what they’re wearing or about some of the products they use.

So it’s time once again to share some of their favorite items of the month.

This time, they’ve rounded up gift ideas for Valentine’s Day.

The beginning of February is a stressful time and the pressure is on, but whether you’re searching for the perfect gift for a significant other, secret admirer, friend or Galentine, Derrick and Courtney have you covered.

If you love these products as much as they do, we have some discount codes for you as well.

Full disclosure: Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies at all, these are simply products they love.

Check out the showcase of gifts below:

OBSESSION #1: LE BON GARCON

Le Bon Garcon (Le Bon Garcon)

Handmade caramels in flavors like salted caramel, honey-lavender, tiramisu, blood orange & champagne.

Featured in Oprah Magazine as one of her Favorite Things!

Caramel of the Month club allows customers to get monthly shipments including seasonal flavors. Such a great gift.

Promo code: “HOUSTONLIFE” for 15% off your order

OBSESSION #2: VINGLACE

Vinglace (Vinglace)

The elegant way to keep wine and champagne chilled

Allows you to drink wine without the metallic taste or smell

Bobby Flay, Kathie Lee, and Tiffani Thiessen have raved about this product

Adjustable top holds all bottle sizes and is portable

Promo code: “HL20” for 20% off your order, valid now through February 9.

OBSESSION #3: CULINA YOGURT

Culina Yogurt (Culina Yogurt)

The best yogurt you’ll ever eat. No dairy, totally vegan, paleo, thick and delicious.

Started by a woman who had digestive issues.

Can be found at Whole Foods and Sprouts.

Sign up for their newsletter online to get special offers + discounts.

OBSESSION #4: KENDRA SCOTT

Kendra Scott (Kendra Scott)

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or both, Kendra Scott has an array of options to help you gift from the heart.

The collection for the season features something at every price point and style, including new love knots and hand-carved heart pendants.

This Valentine’s Day, layer on the love with Kendra Scott’s Presleigh collection, a beautiful twist on the classic love knot. Whether gifted to a loved one or chosen by you, these knots are an everyday reminder of the strength of love in its many forms.

Each hand-carved heart in our Poppy collection is completely unique, just like the one you love.

OBSESSION #5: MANREADY MERCANTILE

Manready Mercantile (Manready Mercantile)

Started by Travis Weaver (we love him!). Manready features products for every budget.

He started by making candles on a stovetop in hist apartment.

They carry more than 100 “made in USA” vendors and other select brands from around the world.

Their store at 321 W 19th Street opened nearly 6 years ago and has been growing steadily since.

Promo code: “LOVE25” for 25% off your order instore or online, valid now through February 14.

OBSESSION #6: MIGHTY APHRODITY

Mighty Aphrodity (Mighty Aphrodity)

Has been in business since 2006

The concept is a one-stop shop for the busy mom to get from the gym to any other place wearing versatile pieces.

Promo code: “HoustonLife” for 10% off in-store or online, valid now through February 13.

Stay tuned for March favorites coming to you next month!