Catfish, shrimp and crawfish, oh my! Here are 7 seafood restaurants you need to try in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas – Grab your stretchy pants! Whether you’re a boiled shrimp or fried catfish fan, there is surely something delicious you find in Pearland, Texas.
We rounded up some of your favorite seafood restaurants in Pearland. Take a look at the reviews and see what others had to say.
D & G’S AMERICAN SEAFOOD CAJ-INE
Review: “We had fried chicken wings for apps, a special of 15 fried shrimp, a cup of gumbo, 3 fish/3 shrimp dinner, and a kids meal with chicken tenders. Everything was AMAZING!!!!!!! Great portions and even better service. Our waiter (the owner’s son) was simply a blessing and he was nothing short of outstanding. Great food and service. We will definitely be back!” -Carrie
Address: 1826 Country Pl Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77584
Phone: (713) 340-3209
All Season Seafood
Review: “Love the atmosphere, and the communal setting. I’ve never had a poor experience eating here. Good customer service, and better food. Wings, crawfish, crab, etc. it’s all good. I highly recommend getting head-on shrimp in the garlic sauce. Absolutely positively will make your day better.” -Tyler
Address: 8201 Broadway St Workroom, Pearland, TX 77581
Phone: (832) 230-1977
Em’s Seafood Kitchen
Review: “To say that the food is great is an understatement. It’s amazing!! I’ve been here a few times and I swear it gets better and better each time I go. This is Em’s Platter with the Em’s sauce (I think that’s what its called) Mild. You can get it as spicy as you want. I added mushrooms. The shrimp are enormous!! If you love seafood, you have to try this place. The staff is great as well.” -Kristina
Address: 2632 County Rd 59 Suite A, Manvel, TX 77578
Phone: (281) 829-8173
Website: esktx.com
Louts Seafood market
Review: “The best-flavored crab legs I have ever had. Totally satisfied. My husband had the fried lobster with crawfish fried rice. Everything was so good!” -Lakisha
Address: 11710 Broadway St #128, Pearland, TX 77584
Phone: (281) 258-4182
Website: Lotus-seafood.com/
Cajun Craven
Review: “Just go here, y’all! You won’t regret it. The best shrimp that I’ve had in a very long time. Very well prices. Great staff. Buttery, indulgent etouffee.....we will be coming back many many many times.” -Melissa
Address: 12141 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089
Phone: (281) 922-7588
Bayou Grill
Review: “Amazing!!! Their seafood was delicious & had lots of flavors! I am new to Pearland, but this will definitely be my go-to restaurant when I am having seafood cravings! I will definitely send people here! Thanks again, it was amazing!” -Taemae
Address: 1635 Broadway St #117, Pearland, TX 77581
Phone: (281) 993-1779
Steamboat Bill’s
Review: “The food was great. Ordering and seating was fast even though it was a busy night and the food came out really quick. The restaurant is really nice and held up to its name. Representing Lake Charles well!” -Sharonda
Address: 1134 N Main St, Pearland, TX 77581
Phone: (832) 243-1506
