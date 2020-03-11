Catfish, shrimp and crawfish, oh my! Here are 7 seafood restaurants you need to try in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – Grab your stretchy pants! Whether you’re a boiled shrimp or fried catfish fan, there is surely something delicious you find in Pearland, Texas.

We rounded up some of your favorite seafood restaurants in Pearland. Take a look at the reviews and see what others had to say.

D & G’S AMERICAN SEAFOOD CAJ-INE

Review: “We had fried chicken wings for apps, a special of 15 fried shrimp, a cup of gumbo, 3 fish/3 shrimp dinner, and a kids meal with chicken tenders. Everything was AMAZING!!!!!!! Great portions and even better service. Our waiter (the owner’s son) was simply a blessing and he was nothing short of outstanding. Great food and service. We will definitely be back!” -Carrie

Address: 1826 Country Pl Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77584

Phone: (713) 340-3209

All Season Seafood

Review: “Love the atmosphere, and the communal setting. I’ve never had a poor experience eating here. Good customer service, and better food. Wings, crawfish, crab, etc. it’s all good. I highly recommend getting head-on shrimp in the garlic sauce. Absolutely positively will make your day better.” -Tyler

Address: 8201 Broadway St Workroom, Pearland, TX 77581

Phone: (832) 230-1977

Related: The ULTIMATE guide to Greater Houston crawfish

Em’s Seafood Kitchen

Review: “To say that the food is great is an understatement. It’s amazing!! I’ve been here a few times and I swear it gets better and better each time I go. This is Em’s Platter with the Em’s sauce (I think that’s what its called) Mild. You can get it as spicy as you want. I added mushrooms. The shrimp are enormous!! If you love seafood, you have to try this place. The staff is great as well.” -Kristina

Address: 2632 County Rd 59 Suite A, Manvel, TX 77578

Phone: (281) 829-8173

Website: esktx.com

Louts Seafood market

Review: “The best-flavored crab legs I have ever had. Totally satisfied. My husband had the fried lobster with crawfish fried rice. Everything was so good!” -Lakisha

Address: 11710 Broadway St #128, Pearland, TX 77584

Phone: (281) 258-4182

Website: Lotus-seafood.com/

Cajun Craven

💥Purchase 5 lbs of Fingerlickin’ Good Crawfish🦞 or more of SAME flavor, style, & serving.. get it for ONLY ... Cash... Posted by Cajun Craven Seafood Restaurant on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Review: “Just go here, y’all! You won’t regret it. The best shrimp that I’ve had in a very long time. Very well prices. Great staff. Buttery, indulgent etouffee.....we will be coming back many many many times.” -Melissa

Address: 12141 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089

Phone: (281) 922-7588

Bayou Grill

Review: “Amazing!!! Their seafood was delicious & had lots of flavors! I am new to Pearland, but this will definitely be my go-to restaurant when I am having seafood cravings! I will definitely send people here! Thanks again, it was amazing!” -Taemae

Address: 1635 Broadway St #117, Pearland, TX 77581

Phone: (281) 993-1779

Steamboat Bill’s

Review: “The food was great. Ordering and seating was fast even though it was a busy night and the food came out really quick. The restaurant is really nice and held up to its name. Representing Lake Charles well!” -Sharonda

Address: 1134 N Main St, Pearland, TX 77581

Phone: (832) 243-1506

Us on our way to Pearland to grab some good seafood

Need to walk off the ten pounds of seafood you just consumed? Here are 5 Pearland parks you can visit.