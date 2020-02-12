The ULTIMATE guide to Greater Houston crawfish

HOUSTON – It’s the most wonderful time of the year -- crawfish season! While many view eating crawfish as more of a social activity than a meal, that doesn’t lessen their standard for high quality mud bugs. In the vast melting pot of Houston, you’re sure to find a variety of takes on the seasonal dish, as well as a score of people swearing up and down that they know where to find the best. But instead of just listing out Houston’s favorites, we took to the streets of 10 Greater Houston suburbs to see where the locals get their crawfish fix.

*Reviews have been edited for content and length.

1. Crosby: Crawfish Shack

Crawfish critique: “I absolutely love this place! Every time I would look up crawfish in Houston, Crawfish Shack seems to pop up on all the top lists. It’s a bit of a far drive (Crosby, TX) but I think it’s worth it…It’s BYOB and the place is pretty big and can fit about 200 people in there…our server Victor explained the different spice levels of crawfish and we ended [up] getting 3 lbs. of the Mo’ Spicy (more juicy than the typical dry rub). All the other spice levels are straight dry rub. We also got a pound of snow crabs, sausage, corn, and potatoes with our crawfish. The crawfish were BIG and JUICY and also cooked to perfection…Within a few minutes, the whole place was packed and the line outside wrapped around the restaurant. The drive thru line was also pretty long as well.” – Sandy V.

Address: 5822 FM 2100 Rd., Crosby, TX 77532

Website: www.crawfishshack.com

2. The Woodlands: Woodson’s Local Tap + Kitchen

Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen Crawfish 🦞Crawfish sounds pretty dang good right about now!🦞 This crawfish season, Woodson's is the place to be! Posted by Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Crawfish critique: “Woodson’s is the place to hang out. Clean, good food, great beer selection and an attentive staff…If you go during crawfish season there is no better place. But most important if you go ask for Tammera. She is what makes Woodson’s a 6 star in my book...All the staff is good...Outdoor patio, great bar, great food and Tammera! The place to be on any night of the week. Zero reason to go anywhere else.” – JD V.

Address: 2330 FM 1488, The Woodlands, TX 77384

Website: www.woodsonslocal.com

3. Cypress: Bluewater Seafood - 290

Come see for yourself what all the fuss is about! https://s.ripl.com/261k89 https://s.ripl.com/tdn26r Posted by Bluewater Seafood-290 on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Crawfish critique: “If I can go beyond 5 stars I would. I am staying at the Hampton Inn and order through Dashdoor app…It was the most amazing experience HUGE crawfish very fresh…Corn was very good - keep in mind I am a VERY hard grader. You can view my profile, and you will see how many one stars I rate. I have eaten seafood at very high end restaurants...And trust me that place takes them down anytime...Time to sleep with my stomach singing. THANK YOU!” – Diesel M.

Address: 12914 FM 1960 Rd. W #1, Houston, TX 77065

Website: www.bluewaterseafoodonline.com

4. Katy: Big N’s BBQ and Crawfish

ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION !!!!!!!!! WHOS READY FOR SOME CRAWFISH!!!!!!!!!!! Katy Location ... Posted by Big N's BBQ and Crawfish on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Crawfish critique: “This little gold nugget was a great find, good crawfish, burgers, appetizers, etc. the crawfish is done just right, as it should be - boiled in the spice, not sprinkled on top. Lots of flavor, right temp on the spice. The boudin bites are good, as well as the crawfish empanadas (yeah, never thought I’d see that), the kids loved the burgers, chicken strips, etc. great family restaurant.” – Drew T.

Address: 4034 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd., Katy, TX 77493

Website: www.facebook.com/BigNsBBQandCrawfish

5. Chinatown: Crawfish & Noodles

Crawfish critique: “My family and I were visiting from Portland Oregon. We heard about Crawfish and Noodles from “Ugly Delicious” [on Netflix]. We ordered the medium crawfish, and it was perfect! It had just the right amount of spice and the flavor was amazing! The owner came up to our large group and gave us suggestions on what to get and what spice level. He was very hospitable and friendly. The staff was friendly and helpful as well!” – Mike B.

Address: 11360 Bellaire Blvd. #990, Houston, TX 77072

Website: www.crawfishandnoodles.com

6. Sugarland: Mike’s Seafood

Back at it😁🦞😍 Posted by Laurie Ann on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Crawfish critique: “I knew the food was delicious from the moment I walked in and noticed that every single table was occupied. The crawfish was seasoned to perfection, and they were all a good size - no small ones, yet none that were grotesquely large. Despite the long lines and full tables, we were served in a timely manner. The owner, Mike, along with all of the rest of the staff exceeded all of my expectations as far as customer service is concerned. I noticed that Mike greeted several of the customers by their names, which tells me that many of them are return customers. I look forward to returning again & again to enjoy the food and the 5-star service.” – Syretta A.

Address: 9449 Highway 6 South, Houston, TX 77083

Website: www.facebook.com/Mikes-Seafood

7. Pearland: All Season Seafood

We have live crawfish all wkn long. Posted by All Season Seafood on Friday, January 24, 2020

Crawfish critique: “Cannot say enough good stuff about the food here! Some of the best crawfish, best jumbo shrimp, and best snow crab boiled that we have ever had! The fish market is priced on average, and they do carry some specialty gulf water fish such as redfish and speckled trout, which you don’t normally find at the seafood counters at grocery stores. They do not serve alcohol, it’s BYOB, and everything non-alcoholic is out of a bottle or a can. Strongly recommend!!” – Brandon C.

Address: 8201 Broadway St. Workroom, Pearland, TX 77581

Website: www.facebook.com/allseasonseafoodpearland

8. League City: C’Bon Crawfish Shack

C’Bon family, we are extremely humbled to be named “Best Crawfish in Kemah, TX” according to Siri! A customer stated... Posted by C'Bon Crawfish Shack on Sunday, June 2, 2019

Crawfish critique: “Previous Yelpers led a friend and I to give this a try. We were not aware it was a food truck, but gave it a shot and were not disappointed. It is next door to a bar establishment called Okie’s that you can grab adult beverages and sit out on the picnic tables and enjoy the crawfish...The seasoning was on point and the crawfish are huge…The owners have a modern setup in the trailer that accepts credit on a tablet, and they’ll bring your food out fresh and piping hot. They are super friendly and from Louisiana. He literally goes back to the crawfish farm in Louisiana daily to bring them to us fresh and knows his customers want them a good size...And there are nice clean restrooms on the premises to wash your hands thoroughly. Hopefully I will have a chance to come back before the season slows down.” – FoodMakes M.

Address: 1010 Marina Bay Dr., Kemah, TX 77565

Website: www.cboncrawfishshack.com

9. Pasadena: Credeur’s Cajun Cookin'

Crawfish critique: “We went strictly for crawfish but did try a boudin ball and a crawfish pistolette. They were amazing! You order crawfish by the pound and there’s no minimum. It comes out on a bucket turned upside down on a platter so the temperature is steaming once you lift the bucket, which also doubles as your disposal for the head (after you suck them of course). The sweet tea is a must with your meal and the corn and potatoes are cooked perfectly and just as spicy as the crawfish. Ask for a side of the garlic butter for dipping, and it won’t disappoint.” – Celeste H.

Address: 6915 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505

Website: www.instagram.com/credeurscc

10. Humble: Cajun Crawfish 2 - Seafood and Pho

Craving for crawfish?? Our JUMBO size 🦞 can fix that. We are serving them all day everyday. Come enjoy our fresh flavorful boiled “miniature lobsters” while they are still in season 😋 Posted by Cajun Crawfish #2 - Seafood and Pho on Thursday, April 25, 2019

Crawfish critique: “My first time here, and we will be back. Service was great. Had the crawfish...was perfect...Like the choices they give you. Had the regular Cajun, spicy was excellent. My husband knows crawfish, and this will be our go to. Good flavor, clean, easy to peel and satisfying. People have said the price is too high, but knowing they were well purged, spicy and tasty...very well worth it. We are going to try the pho next or bahn mi. AND the crawfish. Once again.” – T M.

Address: 8502 FM 1960, Humble, TX 77346

Website: www.facebook.com/cajuncrawfish2

Happy peeling!